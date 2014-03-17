Yerlan Pernebekov dies after stroke in Ecuador

Yerlan Pernebekov (Astana) (Image credit: Astana Pro Team)

Astana Pro Team have announced that 19-year-old Astana Continental Team rider Yerlan Pernebekov has died from a stroke after complaining of a severe headache while at a training camp. Pernebekov had finished his daily routine of training with the team and was immediately hospitalized after alerting staff to his heachaches at the dinner table.

Astana medical staff explained that Yerlan suffered a burst blood vessel, which led to a stroke. Pernebekov was placed into an artificial coma and team trainer Vladimir Remyga never left his side. In spite of the best efforts by doctors and medical staff, Pernebekov never regained consciousness.

Astana team management along with representatives from Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry are currently working to bring Pernebekov to Kazakhstan.

Astana announced the death on their website expressing the condolences and sadness at the loss of the young rider.

"Astana Professional Cycling Team wishes to express its sincere grief to the family and loved ones of Yerlan Pernebekov – His death is an enormous loss not only to the team, but for all of Kazakh Cycling."

Pernebekov won the 2013 Asian Junior Road Race Championships and participated at last year's road world championships.

"Yerlan will forever be remembered as a kind, sweet and hard-working young man who smiled through every challenge – He dreamed of great victories – Yerlan was the pride and joy of his family and friends," Astana posted on their website.

His memory will forever remain in our hearts. Love – Remember – Mourn"