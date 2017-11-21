Yates brothers and Chaves to hone TT position in wind tunnel

Image 1 of 4 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) after a tough day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Orica-Scott's three-pronged attack - Adam and Simon Yates either side of Esteban Chaves in Nimes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Adam Yates on the podium after his runner-up ride at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Orica-BikeExchange's Simon Yates after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-Scott leaders Esteban Chaves, Adam Yates and Simon Yates are set to spend a stint in the wind tunnel, according to Argentinian website Ciclismointernational. The website reports that the trio will head to Milan over the winter to work on their time trialling positions.

Damien Howson and Michael Hepburn have already paid a visit to the same wind tunnel last week. The pair did repeated time trial efforts against 50kph winds to test their position on the bike.

The Yates brothers and Chaves have struggled in the time trialling discipline over the years, giving away time to their rivals in the tests against the clock. No date has been announced for their visit to the Milan tunnel.

"We measure and assess the full rider/bike aerodynamic system in the tunnel, and this naturally includes equipment and apparel assessments and how these best match to a rider's position and style. From here we will then seek to validate our findings with track testing, and then, of course, road sessions and racing," Kevin Tabotta, Orica's high-performance director, said in a recent press release.

"We are here working with the Polytechnic University in Milan with their wind tunnel facility, which is one of the most renowned in Europe for cycling specific tests."

Brayan Chaves joins pro cycling ranks

Chinese-registered Continental outfit Mitchelton-Scott announced Monday signing Brayan Chaves, younger brother of WorldTour rider Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), for the 2018 season.

Brayan, 20, is also a talented climber and has spent his young career competing at the under-23 level in Colombia. "It's really amazing this opportunity for the 2018 season," Chaves said. "I don't have the words to describe how excited I am. I am really happy to be coming to the team and it's a dream come true to be part of this setup and work towards the future."

Esteban spent his under-23 years competing in Colombia and won the Tour de l'Avenir in 2011. He accepted a neo-pro contract in 2012 with Colombia–Coldeportes having since built his palmares to include overall podium finishes at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana. Brayan aims to follow in his brother's footsteps.

"Of course it would be incredible if I can follow in the footsteps of Esteban with what he has achieved racing for Orica-Scott, that would be really special and it is a great opportunity for me that I want to make the most of."

Mitchelton-Scott director James Victor says that he plans to keep Brayan focussed on development. "Brayan comes to us with an obvious family pedigree from brother Esteban. The short-term plan is to expose Brayan to a mix of opportunities across varied races to allow to him to find his place and confidence in what will be a steep learning curve.

"In addition to Tours in Asia that will suit his climbing ability we have a longer-term plan to work with Brayan over the next few years with a view to his development following a similar trajectory to that of Esteban and other talented Colombian climbers."