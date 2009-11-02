Xacobeo Galicia adds Rodrigo García to 2010 team

Spanish team Xacobeo Galicia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish team Xacobeo Galicia announced today that it signed Rodrigo García for the 2010 season.

"The team believes his characteristics and experience will help in stage races," said the team in a press release.

Garcìa became professional in 2005 with Kaiku and then rode with Fuerteventura in 2007 and Extremadura in 2008. This year, he rode for Italian team Miche-Silver Cross. He finished eighth overall in the Tour de Slovaquie.

"His experience in Italy enabled him to acquire a broader knowledge of international cycling."

Xacobeo Galicia has 14 riders for 2010 with the addition of Garcìa. The team plans to sign at least to more riders before the start of next season.

2010 team: Ezequiel Mosquera, David Garcia, Gustavo César Veloso, Gustavo Dominguez, Serafín Martínez, Gonzalo Rabuñal, Delio Fernández Cruz, Carlos Castaño, Marcos Garcia Fernandez, Alberto Fernández Sainz, Vladimir Isaichev, Gustavo Rodríguez, José Antonio De Segovia and Rodrigo García

Xacobeo Galicia is a Professional Continental or second division team. It competes in most of Spain's races and relies on wildcard invites to the bigger international races.

