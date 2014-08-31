Wyss signs contract extension at BMC

Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Danilo Wyss has been handed a one-year contract extension at BMC Racing. The 29-year-old has been with the American registered team since 2008.

"I am really proud to have been with the team for a long time and I have so many good memories from the past seven years," Wyss said. "I especially recall my first grand tour, the Giro d'Italia in 2010, which was also the first grand tour for the team,” Wyss said in a team press release.

"Next year, I hope to keep doing my best work for the team. I don't really have personal objectives. I just take the opportunities when I have them."

Wyss, currently competing in the Vuelta a Espana, rode his first Giro d’Italia with the team in 2010 and has competed in every edition of the race since. BMC’s general manager Jim Ochowicz praised the Swiss rider’s work rate.

"Danilo has proven on every occasion to be a dedicated teammate," Ochowicz said. "He has contributed to many of the team's successes this season and will do so again in the future. Whether it is a grand tour or a single-day race, we can always count on Danilo to do his job."

