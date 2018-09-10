Wrapping up the Canadian WorldTour races - Podcast

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) brought the curtain down on the Canadian WorldTour races on Sunday with a win in the GP Montreal. The victory cemented his 'double' after winning the GP Quebec last week.

The two races also saw the end of Simon Gerrans' WorldTour career. The Australian was the last rider to win the Canadian double, back in 2014, and we discuss his career and extensive palmares, as well as Matthews', who exclusively talks to Cyclingnews about how he modeled his recent performances on Gerrans' 2014 displays.

We also discuss the relevance and stature of the Canadian races – both in terms of their importance to the North American scene but also the global calendar. Hosted by Daniel Benson and Kirsten Frattini, we also debate the need for a women's WorldTour race in Canada after the UCI president David Lappartient visited Montreal and issued part of his blue print to improve women's cycling.

