Wout van Aert ‘never started Tour de France before in such poor form’

Belgian radically adjusting expectations after tough first half of 2024 season

2024 Tour de France: Wout van Aert trains during the countdown
2024 Tour de France: Wout van Aert trains during the countdown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has significantly played down expectations for his sixth straight start in the Tour de France, saying that while happy to be taking part, his form is in no way close to what he would like.

The 29-year-old Belgian champion has won nine stages of the Tour so far in his career. Perhaps no other rider has done so on such varied terrain in recent years, ranging from time trials to bunch sprints to a solo win on a mountain stage in 2021 that included a double ascent of the much-feared Mont Ventoux.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.