Wout van Aert announces final races of his cyclo-cross season

Jumbo-Visma have announced Wout van Aert's upcoming cyclo-cross schedule, including the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships. The Belgian, who is still making his way up to speed on his return from injuries sustained at a high-speed crash at the Tour de France, will also take part in four other 'cross races to close out his winter season.

Van Aert's next race after the team's Spain training camp will be Kasteelcross Zonnebeke on January 25, followed a day later by the UCI World Cup round in Hoogerheide.

A week later, on February 2, the triple cyclo-cross world champion is slated to represent Belgian in the World Championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland, though his participation is not yet confirmed.

He will then round out his cyclo-cross season with the DVV Trofee Krawatencross on February 8 and the penultimate round of the Superprestige Trophy at Merksplas.

"I am happy to announce that I will do five crosses in the coming period, and hopefully the World Championships," Van Aert said in a video released by Jumbo-Visma. "The coach must, of course, still select me, but I think that will be fine.

"We mainly looked at whether it fits in with my [road] preparation. Of course, I have to spend lots of hours on my bike to get ready for the Flemish Classics. But I still miss a certain toughness in the 'cross and I'll also miss it in the Classics. So, in that sense, the upcoming races will be good training."

The Belgian's longstanding rival, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will also be participating in Zonnebeke and Hoogerheide – named for his father, Adrie – before ending his cyclo-cross season at the World Championships.

Van Aert returned to racing for the first time since his Tour crash at the DVV Trofee Azencross in Loenhout on December 27. He finished fifth there, and has since raced twice more, finishing fourth at Cyclocross Gullegem and fifth at the Belgian National Championships.

This season, he's expected to target a full slate of cobbled Classics, including the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, before returning to the Tour de France in July.

Wout Van Aert's upcoming cyclo-cross schedule

January 25: Kasteelcross, Zonnebeke

January 26: UCI World Cup, Hoogerheide (GP Adrie van der Poel)

February 2: UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Dübendorf

February 8: DVV Trofee, Krawatencross Lille

February 9: Superprestige, Merksplas