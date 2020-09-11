World's top women's teams gather in Grosseto for Giro Rosa – Gallery

Defending champion Van Vleuten the favourite, but Dutchwoman up against the likes of Van der Breggen, Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma
The world's top professional women's squads gathered in Grosseto, Italy, for the teams presentation ahead of the 2020 Giro Rosa on Thursday. The only women's Grand Tour on the calendar starts in the city on Friday and runs over nine stages, finishing in Motta Montecorvino on September 19.
Defending champion – and current road race world champion – Annemiek van Vleuten once again starts as the favourite, and has strong support from, and a very strong back-up plan in, Australian road race champion Amanda Spratt and their Mitchelton-Scott team.
Other riders to watch include Trek-Segafredo duo Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan, and two-time winner Anna van der Breggen with her powerful Boels Dolmans squad, while Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma is staking everything on bettering her fifth place overall of last year.
Take a look at our gallery, above, of the teams presentation, and follow all the racing over the coming nine days here on Cyclingnews.