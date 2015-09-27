Trending

World Championships: Howes leads US finishers with 12th place

King, Phinney and Farrar animate race from breakaways

Image 1 of 5

Alex Howes was the best of the American on home soil in 12th place

Alex Howes was the best of the American on home soil in 12th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Tyler Farrar (USA) committed to his final lap attack

Tyler Farrar (USA) committed to his final lap attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar of the United States of America

Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar of the United States of America
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The home team rose to the occasion Sunday in Richmond for the World Championship road race, with US riders infiltrating most of the major breakaways and road captain Tyler Farrar throwing a late hail Mary that animated most of the last lap.

Related Articles

Gallery: Team USA trains on 2015 Richmond Worlds course

Taylor Phinney: The long road back

Phinney's return buoys USA team for World Championships

World Championship: Farrar's late attack falls short but ignites US crowd

In the end, Alex Howes grabbed the top US result with a 12th place finish in front of the partisan and boisterous US crowd.

"It was absolutely unbelievable," Howes said of the six-hour day in the saddle. "Once in a lifetime."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.

 