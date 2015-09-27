World Championships: Howes leads US finishers with 12th place
King, Phinney and Farrar animate race from breakaways
The home team rose to the occasion Sunday in Richmond for the World Championship road race, with US riders infiltrating most of the major breakaways and road captain Tyler Farrar throwing a late hail Mary that animated most of the last lap.
In the end, Alex Howes grabbed the top US result with a 12th place finish in front of the partisan and boisterous US crowd.
"It was absolutely unbelievable," Howes said of the six-hour day in the saddle. "Once in a lifetime."
