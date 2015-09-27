World Championships: Howes leads US finishers with 12th place

Image 1 of 5 Alex Howes was the best of the American on home soil in 12th place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Taylor Phinney (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Taylor Phinney (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) committed to his final lap attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar of the United States of America (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The home team rose to the occasion Sunday in Richmond for the World Championship road race, with US riders infiltrating most of the major breakaways and road captain Tyler Farrar throwing a late hail Mary that animated most of the last lap.

In the end, Alex Howes grabbed the top US result with a 12th place finish in front of the partisan and boisterous US crowd.

"It was absolutely unbelievable," Howes said of the six-hour day in the saddle. "Once in a lifetime."





Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.