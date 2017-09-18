World Championships: 10 riders to watch for men's road race - Video

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The 2017 UCI Road World Championships brings the best in the world to Bergen, Norway to compete on a challenging Classics-style course.

The course couldn’t be more different to the one that he won on last year, but Peter Sagan comes to the Worlds as the overwhelming favourite nevertheless. With the last two rainbow jerseys taken by the Slovakian, Bergen is a chance to get a historical third in a row and an opportunity to join Alfredo Binda, Rik Van Steenbergen, Eddy Merckx and Oscar Freire as a winner of three world titles.

Sagan’s preparations have been hit by illness, but he will still be tough to beat. There is an eager line-up of contenders ready to topple the two-time champion with the likes of Italy and Belgium coming to Norway with several cards to play. The home nation also has two potential options, but to see who made our list of riders to watch take a look at the video above.

