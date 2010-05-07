World Champion Peat aims for ninth win at Lisboa Downtown

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on his way to winning the urban downhill at the Lisboa Downtown in 2009. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler)

Gravity racers will speed downhill from Castelo to Largo do Terreiro do Trigo during the Lisboa Downhill in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday, May 8. World Champion Steve Peat will return to defend his winning streak at the annual urban downhill event, which features stairs and navigation around buildings and across tram lines instead of the more usual downhill race obstacles like rocks and roots.

Great Britain's Peat has won eight of the 10 previous editions of the race. This year, his toughest competition may come from within his own Santa Cruz Syndicate team, from South African Greg Minnaar and compatriot Josh Bryceland.

Frenchman Cedric Gracia (CG Brigade), Slovakian Filip Polc (MS Evil Racing), Australian Mick Hannah (GT) are other top candidates for the win.

Portugal will field Madeira Emanuel Pombo (Liberty Specialized) as its favorite. Last year, he finished fourth.

"After my progression in the years before I take the field clear to fight for a podium place!" said Pombo, whose brother Daniel will also be racing.

In 2009, Peat defeated Hannah by 0.185 seconds and Minnaar by 1.733 seconds for the victory.

For more information, visit www.lisboadowntown.com