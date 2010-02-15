World Champion Guderzo rolls out with new team
Team Valdarno trains in Tuscany
World champion Tatiana Guderzo is ready to tackle the 2010 season with her new squad, Team Valdarno. Already ranked 7th in the UCI teams rankings, the outfit boasts not only the world champion, but also Oceania champion Birdie O'Donnell, Italian champion Monia Baccaille and Spanish champion Marta Vilajosana.
"I'm happy with their condition after the winter," said sport director Giancarlo Montedori. "All the girls kept in a good form, but for technical analysis, we have to wait for some weeks and first races. Surely our great goal, for the first year, will be wear the Giro d'Italia pink jersey over Tatiana's rainbow jersey. But I'm sure that my team will be protagonist in every race we'll ride."
Baccaille and Guderzo will fly to Bogotá, Colombia next week for training with Italian Track team to prepare to ride the team pursuit at the UCI Track World Championship in Copenaghen at the end of March. The rest of the team will have another training camp in Tuscany during the last week of February.
The team will take part in all of the UCI World Cup races, and will have its first competition at the GP Comune di Cornaredo on March 7.
2010 Team Valdarno
Tatiana Antoshina (27, Russian Time Trial Champion)
Monia Baccaillle (25, Italian National Champion)
Tania Belvederesi (32)
Saneila Biagi (21, former Junior Italian Champion [2005])
Giulia Bonetti (20)
Chiara Bortolus (21)
Laura Bozzolo (24, former RR and ITT Junior Italian Champion [2003] and 2nd at 2009 Italian Championship)
Martina Corazza (30, Route de France '08 stage winner)
Tatiana Guderzo (25, 2009 World Champion, Beijing Bronze Medal)
Alessia Massaccesi (21, former Junior Italian Champion [2006])
Lorenza Morfin (27)
Bridie O'Donnell (35, Oceania Continental Champion, 2nd at 2010 RR and ITT Australian National Championship)
Marta Vilajosana Andreu (34, Spanish National Champion)
