World Champion Guderzo rolls out with new team

Image 1 of 22 World Champion Tatiana Guderzo stops to refill her bottles (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 2 of 22 Alessia Massaccesi (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 3 of 22 Monia Baccaille bundles up for the descent (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 4 of 22 Monia Baccaille working her way up the hill (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 5 of 22 (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 6 of 22 A brief rest before continuing on the training ride (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 7 of 22 Chiara Bortolus (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 8 of 22 Chiara Bortolus hits the climb (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 9 of 22 (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 10 of 22 World Champion Tatiana Guderzo and her teammates train for the upcoming season (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 11 of 22 Riders are spread out up and down the climb (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 12 of 22 Tatiana Guderzo poses for a photo before the ride (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 13 of 22 Guderzo gets a Valentine's day SMS (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 14 of 22 Italian champion Monia Baccaille (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 15 of 22 Laura Bozzolo (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 16 of 22 Martina Corazza (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 17 of 22 Saneila Biagi (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 18 of 22 Tania Belvederesi (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 19 of 22 Tatiana Guderzo, the reigning world champion (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 20 of 22 The team's Corratec bikes (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 21 of 22 Team Valdarno fuels up at camp (Image credit: Team Valdarno) Image 22 of 22 Team Valdarno training for the season's start (Image credit: Team Valdarno)

World champion Tatiana Guderzo is ready to tackle the 2010 season with her new squad, Team Valdarno. Already ranked 7th in the UCI teams rankings, the outfit boasts not only the world champion, but also Oceania champion Birdie O'Donnell, Italian champion Monia Baccaille and Spanish champion Marta Vilajosana.

Related Articles Guderzo wins Worlds with solo attack

"I'm happy with their condition after the winter," said sport director Giancarlo Montedori. "All the girls kept in a good form, but for technical analysis, we have to wait for some weeks and first races. Surely our great goal, for the first year, will be wear the Giro d'Italia pink jersey over Tatiana's rainbow jersey. But I'm sure that my team will be protagonist in every race we'll ride."

Baccaille and Guderzo will fly to Bogotá, Colombia next week for training with Italian Track team to prepare to ride the team pursuit at the UCI Track World Championship in Copenaghen at the end of March. The rest of the team will have another training camp in Tuscany during the last week of February.

The team will take part in all of the UCI World Cup races, and will have its first competition at the GP Comune di Cornaredo on March 7.



2010 Team Valdarno

Tatiana Antoshina (27, Russian Time Trial Champion)

Monia Baccaillle (25, Italian National Champion)

Tania Belvederesi (32)

Saneila Biagi (21, former Junior Italian Champion [2005])

Giulia Bonetti (20)

Chiara Bortolus (21)

Laura Bozzolo (24, former RR and ITT Junior Italian Champion [2003] and 2nd at 2009 Italian Championship)

Martina Corazza (30, Route de France '08 stage winner)

Tatiana Guderzo (25, 2009 World Champion, Beijing Bronze Medal)

Alessia Massaccesi (21, former Junior Italian Champion [2006])

Lorenza Morfin (27)

Bridie O'Donnell (35, Oceania Continental Champion, 2nd at 2010 RR and ITT Australian National Championship)

Marta Vilajosana Andreu (34, Spanish National Champion)