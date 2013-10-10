Women's Tour of Britain receives 2.1 status

The Women's podium Laura Trott - Silver, Lizzie Armitstead - Gold and Dani King ­ bronze (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

SweetSpot, the organisers of the Tour of Britain, have confirmed that the Women’s Tour has been awarded a 2.1 status by the sports’ governing body, the UCI. The inaugural women’s race will take place over five days in May 2014, with a world class field expected to match the event’s status. The men’s race will go ahead in its usual spot later in September.

"We are absolutely delighted that the UCI have awarded us 2.1 status for this exciting new event," said SweetSpot Director Guy Elliott.

"Our first stage, including the Grand Depart, will be based entirely in Northamptonshire, which is a fantastic county for racing and will the first time that Northamptonshire has hosted a major Tour. The stage will be a challenging test for all riders on a beautiful and challenging route of opening day of the race, with plans to pass through many of the county's towns and villages.



