Women's race to be held on Mont Ventoux in 2022

Organisers of the CIC - Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenges have confirmed that they will host a women's edition in 2022 alongside the men's race. In addition, they aim to join the UCI ProSeries circuit as title sponsor, CIC, committed to supporting the event through 2023.

The inaugural men's event was held in June of 2019 on the day after the Santini GF Mont Ventoux mass-participation event, which created a weekend of riding and racing on the Géant de Provence.

The race was part of the UCI Europe Tour and was also held the day after the Criterium du Dauphine, so Tour de France contenders had an opportunity to ride Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge.

The inaugural edition was won by Jesús Herrada. Last year's second edition of the men's race was won by Aleksandr Vlasov. The 185km race started in Vaison-la-Romaine and finished partway up the summit of Mont Ventoux because of roadworks at the summit.

Organisers have released details of this year's race, set to take place on June 8, which includes 155km from Vaison-la-Romaine and which will climb Mont Ventoux twice.

"The end of the development work on the summit of Mont Ventoux, recently a Regional Natural Park, marks the return of the finish of the CIC - Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenges at the top of the Giant of Provence," said the event organisers in a press release Thursday.

"The double ascent, initiated in 2020 but truncated from its final, will now be complete. Two months before the race, everything suggests that participation will be of a very high level with several UCI WorldTour teams at the start and renowned riders."

"The confidence placed by the CIC is proof that cycling today is the bearer of strong human values. The long-term commitment to all of our projects reinforces our decision-making and our actions for the cycling of tomorrow.

"The arrival of the Department of Vaucluse among our partners also shows that cycling is a strong vector of communication, generating local economic benefits. It positions Vaucluse, land of cycling, as a key player in sustainable tourism."