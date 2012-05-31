Women's Olympic road race allocations taking shape

Trending

Image 1 of 4

Shelley Olds (AA Drink) wins from Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 4

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE), Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) and Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange) line up at the front, ready for the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 4

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) make it a battle of two

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 4

Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda) works hard on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

With no more women's races before the May 31 deadline to qualify nations for their Olympic Games spots, the UCI's nations rankings published yesterday are a good indication of which countries will send how many riders to London in July.

The top five nations in the women's rankings as of May 29 are The Netherlands, Germany, the United States of America, Italy and Great Britain. The top five countries will send four women for the road race. The men's road race and individual time trial places have already been awarded. Time trial athletes must take part in the road race as part of the assigned allocation.

The latest rankings also factor into the USA team selection. After winning La Flèche Wallonne and sitting seventh in the overall individual rankings, Evelyn Stevens is almost assured to be included in the USA team for London. The selection criteria include a World Cup win as a part of the selection criteria, but for only one athlete.

Sprinter Shelley Olds won a World Cup as well, the Tour of Chongming Island, but the USA Cycling selection procedure states that if more than one rider wins a World Cup, the highest ranked rider in the World Cup first, or UCI rankings next will determine who is given the nod.

Since Olds and Stevens are each at 75 points in the World Cup rankings, Stevens' seventh in the UCI rankings trumps Olds' 30th place.

The countries ranked sixth through 13th will be awarded three places, which should go to Sweden, Australia, Russia, Belgium, Canada, France, Brazil and South Africa.

Some countries with two slots, those ranked 14th-23rd will have one position removed if all of the countries with riders in the top 100 individual rankings don't already have an allocation by virtue of their position in the nations rankings.

Since there are 10 nations that meet the above criteria, all 10 of the countries ranked 14th through 23rd will have one position: Lithuania, New Zealand, Venezuela, Cuba, Luxembourg, Ukraine, China, El Salvador, Belarus and Norway.

Mexico, Thailand, Finland, Chinese Taipei, Estonia, Azerbaijan, Japan, Poland, Korea and Slovenia should be also added to the roster with one position each.

To fill out the 67-woman start list, Asian, African and American continental champions award positions for countries not already given a quota (Hong Kong, Mauritius and Chile, respectively).

Olympic women's road race qualifications per nation, estimated

#CountryQuota
1Netherlands4
2Germany4
3United States Of America4
4Italy4
5Great Britain4
6Sweden3
7Australia3
8Russian Federation3
9Belgium3
10Canada3
11France3
12Brazil3
13South Africa3
14Lithuania1
15New Zealand1
16Venezuela1
17Cuba1
18Luxembourg1
19Ukraine1
20People's Republic of China1
21El Salvador1
22Belarus1
23Norway1
24Mexico1
25Thailand1
26Korea1
27Finland1
28Chinese Taipei1
29Poland1
30Estonia1
31Japan1
32Switzerland
33Azerbaijan1
34Slovenia1
35Mauritius1
36Hong Kong, China1
37Colombia
38Czech Republic
39Greece
40Mongolia
41Ireland
42Zimbabwe
43Portugal
44Israel
45Turkey
46Spain
47Austria
48Denmark
49Malaysia
50Romania
51Serbia
52Croatia
53Belize
54Eritrea
55Vietnam
56Hungary
57Guyana
58Netherlands Antilles
59Morocco
60Kazakhstan
61Chile
62Argentina
63Antigua and Barbuda
64Ivory Coast
65Namibia
66Latvia
67Egypt