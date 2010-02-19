Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) presented for 2010

Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) powered to the win in Sheboygan at the WORS Wigwam MTB Challenge. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

The enduringly popular Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) announced its schedule and a major sponsor for 2010. Heading into its 19th season, WORS averages over 600 racers and 800 spectators per event at each of 12 distinct venues throughout Wisconsin. For the first time, the WORS will also host a stop on the US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT).

The 2010 series will kick off on May 2 with the Iola Bump & Jump in Iola. Twelve events and five months later, the series will conclude with the Wigwam MTB Challenge in Sheboygan. Round five promises to draw international attention as it will double as a stop on the US Pro XCT and award UCI points to the fastest elite racers. The Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris will happen throughout the weekend of June 26-27.

With races for all ages and abilities and a focus on rider and spectator fun, WORS provides a family-friendly weekend for recreational and competitive cyclists alike.

Waterloo, Wisconsin-based bicycle manufacturer, Trek Bicycles, has stepped up with support for what is considered to be America's largest state-wide mountain bike series by signing on as the presenting sponsor for the Subaru Cup US Pro XCT event. The weekend of racing will include cross country, short track and super D competitions.

In addition, Trek's Top Fuel will be the official bicycle of WORS throughout the 2010 season.

"We're extremely lucky to have WORS here in Wisconsin," said Trek MTB Brand Manager Michael Browne. "The series is a huge asset to the Midwest's mountain bike community and a great ambassador of the sport. Sponsoring WORS is an obvious choice for Trek, and we're excited to expand our partnership in 2010."

For more information on the series, visit www.wors.org.

2010 Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS)

May 2: Iola Bump & Jump, Iola Winter Sports Arena, Iola

May 16: Crystal Lake Classic, Camp Tesomas, Rhinelander

May 30: Big Ring Classic, Nine Mile Forest, Wausau

June 13: Sunburst Showdown, Sunburst Ski Area, Kewaskum

June 26-27: Subaru Cup US Pro XCT, Nordic Mountain, Mt. Morris

July 11: Chippewa Valley Firecracker, Eau Claire Co. Expo Center, Eau Claire

July 25: Alterra Coffee Bean Classic, Crystal Ridge Ski Area, Franklin

August 8: Border Battle, Whitetrail Ridge, River Falls

August 22: Reforestation Ramble, Reforestation Camp, Suamico

September 12: Treadfest, Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Geneva

September 26: Bear Paw Rock & Roll, Bear Paw Outdoor, White Lake

October 10: Wigwam MTB Challenge, Evergreen Parks, Sheboygan