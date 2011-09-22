Wisconsin group wins 2011 Trail Tune-Up Grant

A racer in the Chequamegon 40 (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival)

USA Cycling (USAC) and the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) named the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association as recipient of the 2011 IMBA/USAC Trail Tune-up Grant.

The Wisconsin group will receive a $2,000 grant, as well as a visit from IMBA's trail crew, to help jump-start its Cable Area Off Road Classic Mountain Bike Race course improvement.

Due to new land use regulations in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, the 16-year-old Wisconsin race recently suffered the loss of some valuable singletrack. The $2,000 grant will help the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association construct six miles of singletrack to enhance the racers' experience and alleviate safety concerns resulting from the race's current use of an ATV trail. A new 2.5-mile trail will take the race course from the National Forest to the adjacent County Forest. Then, an additional 3.5 miles of country forest trails will be constructed to make the final link to the traditional course.

Applicants for the IMBA/USAC Trail Tune-up Grant were USA Cycling and IMBA member clubs from all over the country. The grant is awarded annually and completely funded by USA Cycling members through an optional land access checkbox on USA Cycling license applications and renewal forms.