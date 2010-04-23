Apply now for Trail Tune-Up Grant from IMBA, USA Cycling

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) rides singletrack with Barry Wicks (Kona) at the 2008 Fontana NMBS race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Applications are being accepted for the 2010 USA Cycling/IMBA trail tune-up grant until August 15. This year, one US$2,000 grant will be awarded to a mountain bike group seeking to jump-start trail improvement projects. Revamping the grant into one, larger lump sum allows the winning group to make a bigger impact with its project.

In addition to the cash, the winning group will also receive hands-on technical assistance with its trail project from IMBA's Trail Care Crew.

Projects that create or improve trails used for mountain bike racing will receive the highest consideration, but funding can also be used to improve trails for race training and recreational riding. Applicants must be current members of IMBA, as well as USA Cycling member clubs/race promoters.

Trail Tune-Up Grants are completely funded by USA Cycling members through an optional land access checkbox on USA Cycling license applications and renewal forms. The program is administered through a partnership between USA Cycling and IMBA.

Grant winners will be announced in September at the Interbike trade show and notified by IMBA and USA Cycling.

Grant applications must include a one-page, typed description of the proposed project that demonstrate how funds will be productively used to preserve and enhance trail access, promote environmental education and inspire conservation in your community; a budget outline to show how all funding will be used; club name; digital copy of a completed W-9 tax form; Contact name, address, phone, email, club website; and the Not for Profit code if the applying organization is non-profit.

Submit applications via email to ryan@imba.com. Include the following in the subject of your email submission: Trail Tune-Up Grants (Your Club Name or Acronym).