Chris Froome explains delay in publication of physiological data

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has said that in conjunction with the publication of his independent testing results in Esquire magazine in December, the data will also be published in a scientific journal at a later date. In a message posted on his Twitter account, Froome went on to say that he had been waiting for approval from the scientists involved, and that explained the reason for the lengthy delay between the tests and the published results.

On Monday evening, Froome tweeted: "To address a few of the questions I've been receiving over the last couple of days," along with a picture of the following statement. "The data being published in Esquire UK Magazine will also be submitted for publication in a scientific journal in the subsequent months. The scientists involved have gone to lengths to ensure that the correct methodology was used during both the collection of the data and its analysis have [sic] therefore taken some time.

"It was important that the analysis released in both the general press and scientific press be consistent as this would otherwise create confusion and more questions. As a result, the release of the initial findings has to wait until the scientists has completed their analysis and given approval that the results presented are accurate."

Froome initially indicated his intention to take part in independent physiological testing during the Tour de France, which he went on to win for the second time. Froome then underwent testing at the GSK Human Performance Lab in the days leading up to the Vuelta a Espana in August. After saying that the results would be out 'before the end of the year' Froome finally confirmed that they would be in the December issue of Esquire magazine, which goes on the stands on December 3, in print and on-line.