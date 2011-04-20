Win a Giro d'Italia Official 2011 Souvenir Pack (Image credit: James Costley-White/BikeRadar)

The Giro d'Italia Official 2011 Souvenir Pack is on sale now and we've got five free copies to give away. Normally priced at £7.99, the guide includes a massive 172-page Official Giro d'Italia Programme filled with exclusive interviews and profiles, in-depth looks at each stage, classic moments from the history of the race, plus full team listings and expert analysis.

The pack also contains a giant wallmap showing the route and details of each stage, four stunning retro art prints and Tales from the Giro d'Italia, a book featuring classic accounts of the world's toughest race by William Fotheringham, Paul Kimmage and Laurent Fignon.

From the makers of Procycling magazine, the Giro d'Italia Official 2011 Souvenir Pack can be ordered online now for just £7.99 including free delivery, and is also available to buy in all good UK newsagents. However, we've got five copies to give away.

You can enter the main competition here.