Win a Garmin Edge 810 and £10,000 worth of tech gadgets
Great Gadget Giveaway
Want to win a Garmin Edge 810, a Marin Palisades Trail 29er mountain bike and thousands of pounds worth of other cool gadgets, such as cameras and a remote control helicopter? Of course you do. Then enter T3’s Great Gadget Giveaway.
To enter the competition and be in with a chance of winning the haul, text CYD to 87474. Entries cost £1 plus standard text rates. The competition will run until 30 November 2013, and you can improve your chances of grabbing the gear by voting twice and receiving a third free entry.
Good luck!
(Only open to entrants from the United Kingdom)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy