Win a 20% discount off Santini team clothing
Latest Facebook competition now live
Italian-based custom cycling apparel specialists Santini are offering users of their Team Up Facebook page the chance to win 20% off their next order of custom team clothing.
In order to promote 'Team Up', which is their vision for executing a team's custom clothing, Santini have put some of their favorite designs from this season on their Facebook page. They worked with over 800 teams in 2011 and have narrowed the designs down to their favourite 20. All you have to do is 'Like' your favourite one and you will be in the running to receive a 20% discount on your team's next order.
