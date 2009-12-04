Williams handed two-year ban by USADA

Kenny Williams has been one of the USA's most successful masters racers after a strong elite career. (Image credit: Rob Evans)

Kenny Williams has been handed a two-year ban by the United States Anti-doping Agency (USADA) as a result of a positive drug test at the USA Cycling Masters Track National Championships in August.

Related Articles Williams admits to doping positive

Williams tested positive for an unnamed anabolic agent in a test conducted by the USADA on August 21. In the wake of the initial finding the 42-year-old admitted, on September 21, to knowingly taking steroid Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and was provisionally suspended by the USA Cycling Federation from that date.

The USADA reported on Wednesday that Williams has accepted the ban, which will end on September 21, 2011.

Williams is also required to return medals, points and prizes awarded after July 27, the date he admitted to having first used DHEA. USA Cycling has confirmed that Williams will be stripped of the 3000 metre individual pursuit and kilometre time trial titles he claimed at the Championships in August.

Williams' victory in the 40-44 3000 metre individual pursuit had been achieved in an unofficial world record time of 3:26.097.

Accordingly, USA Cycling has removed Williams from the results of the Championships and instated James Tainter and Jason Sprouse as the respective National Champions in the 40-44 kilo and 3000 metre individual pursuit.

Williams' removal from the results has resulted in the following revisions to the men's 40-44 USA Cycling Masters Track National Championship results:



1-Kilometre Time Trial 1 James Tainter (Minneapolis, Minn/Silver Cycling) 2 Aron Gadhia (Los Angeles, Calif/Kahala La Grange) 3 Roger Hernandez (Miami, Fla/Nitroshot Cycling Team) 4 Pekka Jaske (Sammamish, Wash/First Rate Mortgage) 5 Michael Paulin (Aurora, Colo/Hammer Racing)

Points Race 1 Clark Sheehan (Boulder, Colo) 2 Keith Harper (Boulder, Colo) 3 Michael Hutchinson (San Jose, Calif/Morgan Stanley Cycling Team) 4 Mike McMahon (Lake Forest, Calif/Team Velocity) 5 Jason Sprouse (Asheville, NC/Industry Nine)

3000-metre pursuit 1 Jason Sprouse (Asheville, NC/Industry Nine) 2 James Tainter (Minneapolis, Minn/Silver Cycling) 3 Kevin Nicol (Boulder, Colo/Excelsportscom) 4 Daniel Casper (Northfield, Minn/GrandStay Hotels) 5 Michael Miller (Birdsboro, Pa/Team Alliance Environmental)

Omnium 1 James Tainter (Minneapolis, Minn/Silver Cycling) 2 Jason Sprouse (Asheville, NC/industry Nine) 3 Roger Hernandez (Miami, Fla/Nitroshot Cycling Team) 4 Stephen Hill (Winston, Ga/LTO Velo) 5 Clark Sheehan (Boulder, Colo)

Team Pursuit 1 Michael Miller (Birdsboro, Pa/Alliance Environmental), Daniel Casper (Northfield, Minn/Grandstay Hotels), Scott Kasin (Carbondale, Colo/Matrix/RBM), James Tainter (Minneapolis, Minn/Silver Cycling) 2 Robert Black (Albrightsville, Pa/Saroff Racing), Christopher Regan (Washington DC/ Saroff Racing), Don Saroff (Alexandria, Va / Saroff Racing), Andrew Applegate (Black Mountain, NC/ Saroff Racing) 3 Dave Gray (Little Canada, Minn/Flanders), Voytek Glinkowski (Buffalo Grove, Ill/WDT/Allvoi), Franco Panveno (Highland Park, Ill/Alberto’s), Kevin Schaeffer (Minneapolis, Minn/Loon State Cyclists) 4 Greg Wilson (Northglen, Colo/EastSide Wheelmen), Robert Kelly (Littleton, Colo), Barry Messmer (Red Feather Lakes, Colo/Vic’s Espresso) Gerald Greenleaf (Boulder, Colo/Vic’s Espresso)

Madison 1 Keith Harper (Boulder, Colo), Clark Sheehan (Boulder, Colo) 2 Gregory Pent (Boulder, Colo/Rocky Mounts), Daniel Lionberg (Fort Collins, Colo/Team Rio Grande) 3 Mike McMahon (Lake Forest, Calif/Team Velocity), Sean Watkins (Oceanside, Calif) 4 Brent J Hanlin (Denver, Colo/Michelob Ultra), Patrick Warner (Boulder, Colo) 5 Brian Peterson (Redwood City, Calif/Webcor), Sheldon Serrao (Coral Springs, FlaChampion Porsche)

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.