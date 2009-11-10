Williams admits to doping positive

Kenny Williams has been one of the USA's most successful masters racers after a strong elite career. (Image credit: Rob Evans)

American Kenny Williams, a former US criterium and pursuit champion and multiple masters track and road champion has admitted to taking a banned substance after testing positive at the US Masters Track National Championships in Colorado Springs in August.

The 42-year-old resident of Washington state admitted to taking the steroid Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) prior to the Championships, where he claimed the 3000 metre individual pursuit and kilometre time trial titles. Williams’ victory in the 40-44 3000 metre individual pursuit had been achieved in an unofficial world record time of 3:26.097.

Williams admitted to taking the substance in order to return to top form after suffering a broken collarbone in June.

"I am ashamed that I’ve done something that hurts the sport of cycling and the community of people who have become the most important part of my life. I’m facing the very real possibility that I can try for the rest of my life to regain the confidence of the cycling community and my friends, but this cloud will be with me for the rest of my life," Williams said in a statement.

"Bike racing is one of the most important things in my life, second to my wife, whom I owe the biggest apology to for being so irresponsible. I am sorry Annette. I also feel horrible about the results I took away from the other athletes that I raced against. I am very sorry to have disappointed all of them.

"To my sponsors and my clients, I am sorry. To all in the cycling community and my friends, I am sorry."

Williams' wife Annette confirmed to Cyclingnews that he tested positive in both A and B samples, but did not contest the outcome. He is currently awaiting sanction by USA Cycling for the offense.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed