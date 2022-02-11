Williams, Gough win time trial titles at New Zealand Championships

Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Regan Gough (Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling) won their respective elite women's and men's titles at the New Zealand National Championships in Cambridge on Friday.

It marked the fourth time trial title victory for Williams who has embarked on sixth year with BikeExchange racing in the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

“I took things extra-cautious on the corners but was glad the rain was not heavier. The course was not too technical so it was OK. I was up on my power on the way out and felt good but I was a bit conservative on the way back," Williams said.

“This is a good confidence boost for the road race which I needed. It’s a good start and hopefully the start to a good year for me."

Williams covered the women's 32.5km route, which included an ascent of Te Miro climb, in a winning time of 46:08 beating runner-up Bronwyn MacGregor (Cabjaks Castelli Custom) at 1:57 and third-placed Holly Edmondston (Mid South Canterbury) at 2:31.

She will look to defend her road race title on Sunday.

Bolton Equities Black Spoke swept the podium as Gough covered the men's 42.5km in a winning time of 52:32 beating second-placed Michael Vink at 1:23 and third-placed rider Tom Sexton at 1:27.

(Image credit: ELKO Photography)

The conditions were wet for the elite men's event also with last year’s U23 winner Finn Fisher-Black crashing early and his UAE Team Emirates teammate George Bennett taking no risks in the conditions to finish seventh 2:30 down.

“I was not expecting anything like that. I would have been very happy with a podium. I went out to ride my own race and not get pulled into pushing too hard. I listened to the body,” said Gough.

“It will be pretty cool to wear the national jersey when we head overseas with Black Spoke. I might have to do a few more time trials now. It has been a long, long time since I have done one.

“It has always been in the Gough’s blood to go out on a time trial bike against the clock – there’s something special about it. You have no-one to influence you but yourself.”

Elite Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Regan Gough (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:52:32 2 Michael Vink (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:01:24 3 Tom Sexton (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:01:27 4 James Fouche (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:01:31 5 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:03 6 Ethan Batt (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:02:12 7 George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:34 8 Daniel Bridgwater (NZl) 0:04:29 9 Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:04:43 10 Carne Groube (NZl) 0:06:46 11 Samuel Clark (NZl) 0:07:48

Elite Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Williams (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:46:08 2 Bronwyn MacGregor (NZl) 0:01:57 3 Holly Edmondston (NZl) 0:02:32 4 Georgia Perry (NZl) 0:03:18 5 Bryony Botha (NZl) 0:03:31 6 Penny Pawson (NZl) 0:04:40 7 Nicole Shields (NZl) DNA Pro Cycling Team 0:05:14 8 Alicia Evans (NZl) 0:07:26

U23 Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Currie (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:53:52 2 Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 3 Keegan Hornblow (NZl) 0:01:01 4 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22 5 Dylan McCullough (NZl) 0:02:23 6 Camden Feint (NZl) 0:03:50 7 Hamish Keast (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:03:52 8 Lucas Murphy (NZl) 0:05:01 9 Samuel Ritchie (NZl) 0:05:48 10 Jonty Harris (NZl) 0:07:48 11 Carlo Worrall (NZl) 0:07:56 12 Dan Barclay (NZl) 0:09:36 13 David Liu (NZl) 0:09:52 DNF Joshua van Heyningen (NZl) DNF Guy Yarrell (NZl)