Trending

Williams, Gough win time trial titles at New Zealand Championships

By published

'Hopefully the start to a good year for me' says Williams from BikeExchange-Jayco

Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco)
Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: ELKO Photography)

Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Regan Gough (Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling) won their respective elite women's and men's titles at the New Zealand National Championships in Cambridge on Friday. 

It marked the fourth time trial title victory for Williams who has embarked on sixth year with BikeExchange racing in the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

“I took things extra-cautious on the corners but was glad the rain was not heavier. The course was not too technical so it was OK. I was up on my power on the way out and felt good but I was a bit conservative on the way back," Williams said.

“This is a good confidence boost for the road race which I needed. It’s a good start and hopefully the start to a good year for me."

Read More

Georgia Williams feels weight of defence ahead of New Zealand Championships

Williams aims to recapture health and form in sixth season with BikeExchange

Georgia Williams returns to Europe with signs her 2018 form is packed

Williams covered the women's 32.5km route, which included an ascent of Te Miro climb, in a winning time of 46:08 beating runner-up Bronwyn MacGregor (Cabjaks Castelli Custom) at 1:57 and third-placed Holly Edmondston (Mid South Canterbury) at 2:31.

She will look to defend her road race title on Sunday.

Bolton Equities Black Spoke swept the podium as Gough covered the men's 42.5km in a winning time of 52:32 beating second-placed Michael Vink at 1:23 and third-placed rider Tom Sexton at 1:27.

Regan Gough (Bolton Equities Black Spoke)

(Image credit: ELKO Photography)

The conditions were wet for the elite men's event also with last year’s U23 winner Finn Fisher-Black crashing early and his UAE Team Emirates teammate George Bennett taking no risks in the conditions to finish seventh 2:30 down.

“I was not expecting anything like that. I would have been very happy with a podium. I went out to ride my own race and not get pulled into pushing too hard. I listened to the body,” said Gough.

“It will be pretty cool to wear the national jersey when we head overseas with Black Spoke. I might have to do a few more time trials now. It has been a long, long time since I have done one.

“It has always been in the Gough’s blood to go out on a time trial bike against the clock – there’s something special about it. You have no-one to influence you but yourself.”

Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Regan Gough (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:52:32
2Michael Vink (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:01:24
3Tom Sexton (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:01:27
4James Fouche (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:01:31
5Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:03
6Ethan Batt (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:02:12
7George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:34
8Daniel Bridgwater (NZl) 0:04:29
9Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:04:43
10Carne Groube (NZl) 0:06:46
11Samuel Clark (NZl) 0:07:48

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Williams (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:46:08
2Bronwyn MacGregor (NZl) 0:01:57
3Holly Edmondston (NZl) 0:02:32
4Georgia Perry (NZl) 0:03:18
5Bryony Botha (NZl) 0:03:31
6Penny Pawson (NZl) 0:04:40
7Nicole Shields (NZl) DNA Pro Cycling Team 0:05:14
8Alicia Evans (NZl) 0:07:26

U23 Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Currie (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:53:52
2Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32
3Keegan Hornblow (NZl) 0:01:01
4Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22
5Dylan McCullough (NZl) 0:02:23
6Camden Feint (NZl) 0:03:50
7Hamish Keast (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:03:52
8Lucas Murphy (NZl) 0:05:01
9Samuel Ritchie (NZl) 0:05:48
10Jonty Harris (NZl) 0:07:48
11Carlo Worrall (NZl) 0:07:56
12Dan Barclay (NZl) 0:09:36
13David Liu (NZl) 0:09:52
DNFJoshua van Heyningen (NZl)
DNFGuy Yarrell (NZl)

U23 Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Cadzow (NZl) 0:48:30
2Ella Wyllie (NZl) 0:00:00
3Henrietta Christie (NZl) Human Powered Health 0:00:24
4Lee Boon (NZl) 0:02:00
5Annamarie Lipp (NZl) 0:02:38
6McKenzie Milne (NZl) 0:03:07
7Prudence Fowler (NZl) 0:04:22
8Stella Nightingale (NZl) Instafund Racing 0:06:34
Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.