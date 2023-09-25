Will rumoured Visma-Soudal merger facilitate Evenepoel transfer to Ineos?

If the rumoured Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-Quickstep merger comes to fruition, it could help facilitate the transfer of Remco Evenepoel to another team such as Ineos Grenadiers, depending on the agreement. But that is the least of the "catastrophic consequences on the economy of professional cycling", as Philippe Gilbert stated on social media.

The retired Belgian is undoubtedly not the only one feeling nervous over the idea.

GCN reports that Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere sent a letter to the team trying to calm their nerves, telling them: "Contrary to reports however, there are no concrete projects and plans at this moment."

But how did the top team in the world and the fourth-ranked team get into a situation where they're even discussing a merger, and what does it say about the "economy of pro cycling"?

Jumbo-Visma announced in June that the grocery store chain Jumbo would cease its sponsorship and, one week later, lost another grocery chain Gorillas, leaving a €5 million deficit in their budget.

The gaping hole comes to a team with numerous lucrative contracts including two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (through 2027), triple Vuelta a España winner and 2023 Giro d'Italia champion Primož Roglič (through 2025), and Classics star Wout van Aert (through 2026). The same team had just completed a historic Grand Tour triple with Sepp Kuss (contracted through 2024) winning the Vuelta.

Soudal-QuickStep, meanwhile, have a smaller budget but an equally high-profile rider in Evenepoel and have had to fend off rumours that the time trial world champion is being courted by rival teams despite him being under contract through 2026.

A union like this would leave a lot of riders from one team or the other on the open market because contracts are tied to the paying agent and there can be only one agent and one license, as ex-director sportif Johan Bruyneel pointed out on social media.

"Any rider who is under contract on the team who would forfeit or sell their WorldTour license and doesn't want to be part of this merger will be free to go to another team."

Teams would be obligated to find a way to compensate staff and riders who are currently under contract. "The teams will have to find a solution (at a minimum pay the remaining part in their contract and find them another team who would get a rider at no cost), or else the UCI will not give the green light for this merger," Bruyneel writes.

If Visma become the paying agent, then Evenepoel would be free to go wherever he pleases because the UCI states that a rider is free to change teams if there is a new paying agent, as Bruyneel stated.

Evenepoel has already been approached by Ineos, according to multiple reports, while Lefevere has had to play down rumours he was selling the team for €16.5 million.

If Soudal become the paying agent, then not only would there be conflicts over Grand Tour leadership, as Visma already have internally, the combined budget would have to be large enough to pay three or four contenders as well as teams strong enough to support three Grand Tour pushes in a season.

Jumbo-Visma already have such a team and by most counts, 22 riders under contract for 2024 or beyond, and have announced the signing of Matteo Jorgenson, Ben Tullett and three neo-pros for 27 riders (minus Michel Hessman if his doping case results in a suspension).

Soudal-Quickstep have recently announced several departures, the latest being lead-out man Michael Mørkøv, but still have 15 riders under contract in addition to the arrivals of Mikel Landa, Luke Lamperti and six other neo-pros for at least 23 riders under contract.

The inevitable departures because of the 30-rider cap means the market would be flooded with quality riders trying to find new teams, hurting the prospects of riders from other squads who are looking for new contracts.

Pro cycling has absorbed other WorldTour mergers (or acquisitions that weren't exactly mergers like Cannondale and Slipstream) but never two teams of this magnitude and the creation of Visma-Soudal wouldn't just ripple through the peloton - it would shake the faith of sponsors in the sport's future.