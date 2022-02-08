Wildlife Generation launches 2022 campaign at Tour of Antalya

Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling unveiled their new kit this week ahead of their first UCI race of the 2022 campaign, the Tour of Antalya between February 10-13.

The US-based Continental team, in its fourth season with the environmental non-profit as title sponsor, lines up seven of its 10 riders for the 2.1 stage race in Turkey on Thursday.

Making introductory appearances for the team are Scott McGill and Ahmet Örken, the reigning Turkish time trial national champion. The 23-year-old McGill, who finished 10th at the US Pro road race nationals last June, placed 24th in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships one week ago. The duo will be joined by returning American riders Noah Granigan, Ryan Jastrab, and Kent Ross along with veteran all-rounder Serghei Tvetcov and Irishman Cormac McGeough.

“In the past, we’ve started the year with some lower level races and then built up to the larger stage races, but this year we’re starting here in Antalya against a pretty high level field. We’re excited to be back in Turkey to start the season after spending a good chunk of last year here,” Granigan told Cyclingnews as the team prepared for racing in Turkey.

“I think our expectations and goals are higher this year, especially after adding a handful of really fast guys to the strong core of the 2021 team. We’ve got Brendan Rhim and Scott McGill brought into the mix, along with two-time Turkish Olympian Ahmet Örken. We couldn’t be more excited to get the season rolling and see what we are capable of this season.”

The Tour of Antalya is a rigorous 2.1 category stage race along the Mediterranean coast that includes 458.6km over four days. It's the first time US teams have participated in the Antalya race, which is holding its fourth edition in five years.

Wildlife Generation is one of three US-based teams competing in the event, joining ProTeams Human Powered Health and Team Novo Nordisk. This year’s field includes other powerhouse ProTeams such as Alpecin-Fenix, Uno-X Pro Cyclilng and Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB.

With limited opportunities for stage racing in North America the last two seasons due to event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wildlife Generation travelled extensively to eastern Europe, Africa and Asia to find racing opportunities, including multiple trips to Turkey.

The team had success in the spring as Castillo claimed second overall in the Tour of Mevlana, and finished top five for all four days of the UCI 2.2 race. At Grand Prix Erciyes in July, Alex Hoehn (not on the roster this year) scored the win with Granigan taking third. To end the calendar year at the Tour of Thailand, Jastrab was second on stage 5 while Granigan was 10th overall including three top 10s at the six-day stage race.

“In 2021, we had a great mix of races with the opportunity to punch above our weight, such as the Tour of Turkey, as well as find some success in the form of podiums and a win in the GP Erciyes. We’re grateful for the continued support of Wildlife Generation, and hoping and planning to continue our success into 2022,” Granigan added.

Tvetcov returns as the GC man for a second season, having previously raced with the Continental programme in its Jelly Belly Pro Cycling days in 2013, 2014 and 2017. Last year he won his fifth time trial title for Romania in seven years and scored the road race crown for a second time as well. He added a second overall at the Tour of Romania for the team in 2021.

The team will focus on stage races and UCI one-day races this season, next competing February 20-27 at the Tour of Rwanda with five riders. Confirmed for the eight-day African stage race are McGill, Granigan, McGeough and Johnny Clarke of Australia.

The team will wear its new colours of purple and blue on the roads of Turkey.

Produced by Hēdo cycling apparel in Los Angeles, California and arriving in Turkey the day prior to the Antalya race, the new kit incorporates bold hues of purple and fuchsia in place of forest green.

The recognisable leopard motif on the sleeves are back, but this year in the gradient shades of purple with light blue spots. The sea-to-mountain-to-sky silhouette appears on the jersey, and on the legs of the shorts, with ripples of the violets mixed with shades of blue. Branding for the title sponsor, now a fourth year for Wildlife Generation, pops in the bright fuchsia on the center of the chest on the sky blue background.

Wildlife Generation took the helm of the Continental programme that was started in 2000 by director Danny van Haute and ended a 19-year run as Jelly Belly Pro Cycling in 2019.

In its fourth season as title sponsor, the California-based environmental non-profit continues to use the team as a vehicle to spread the company’s mission to protect the planet and conserve wildlife habitats and species.

Wildlife Generation roster in 2022: Ulises Castillo, Jonny Clarke, Noah Granigan, Ryan Jastrab, Cormac McGeough, Scott McGill, Ahmet Örken, Brendan Rhim, Kent Ross, and Serghei Tvetcov.