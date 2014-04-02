Wiggins to ride the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins sets tempo in the peloton for Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky has announced that Bradley Wiggins will ride Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

The former Tour de France winner had opted for a spell of training instead of riding the recent Volta a Catalunya alongside Chris Froome. He was expected to ride the one-day Scheldeprijs race in Belgium on April 9 before targeting Paris-Roubaix. However after losing Ian Stannard due to his crash at Gent-Wevelgem, Team Sky has added Wiggins to its nine-rider team for the Tour of Flanders.

It is the first time Wiggins rides the Ronde since finishing 81st in 2005 while riding for Credit Agricole.

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Geraint Thomas will lead Team Sky at the Tour of Flanders with support from experienced hands Bernhard Eisel, Christian Knees and Gabriel Rasch. They will be joined by Salvatore Puccio, who performed well at Milan-San Remo, and Welshman Luke Rowe.

Team Sky also confirmed that Wiggins, Boasson Hagen, Eisel, Knees, Puccio, Rasch, Rowe and Chris Sutton will ride the Scheldeprijs race.

Kennaugh to ride the Tour of the Basque Country

Team Sky also named its squad for the Tour of the Basque Country- the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (April 7-12)

In the absence of Chris Froome, Richie Porte and Sergio Henao, the Manxman will have a leadership role. Also in the team are sprinter Ben Swift, Philip Deignan, Josh Edmondson, Vasil Kiryienka, Mikel Nieve, Danny Pate and Xabier Zandio.