Wiggins to ride British national track championships

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins on his way to breaking the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish slingshots Bradley Wiggins into the race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins leaves the track after breaking the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins celebrates after the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome.

British Cycling have confirmed that Bradley Wiggins will ride the British National Track Championships at the end of September. It is Wiggins' second appearance on the boards since setting his UCI Hour Record in June and it will be the first time in more than a decade that the four-time Olympic Champion will attend the competition.

Despite his prowess on the track, Wiggins only has one national title in the Madison with Rob Hayles in 1999, although he is a four-time national champion on the road. Competing for his eponymous team, Wiggins will go up against defending champion, and reigning World Champion, Andy Tennant in the individual pursuit.

The two are likely to be teammates in the team pursuit if Wiggins makes selection for the Olympic Games. While the event is no longer part of the Olympic programme, it will be a good chance for Wiggins to give himself a benchmark on how he compares to his teammates less than a year away from the Games.

Wiggins recently competed at the opening round of the Revolution Series, where he partnered Mark Cavendish in the Madison and rode in the team pursuit event, and won both. He is also due to ride the first round of the track World Cup, which begins in Cali, Columbia in October.

Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull will also compete in the endurance events. Trott is the star name in the women’s endurance line-up and she will be joined by Joanna Rowsell Shand, Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald , Ciara Horne and Sarah Storey.

On the sprint side of affairs, Callum Skinner will have to battle with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes to defend his three titles from 2014. Jess Varnish, Katy Marchan, Dannielle Khan and Becky James will all ride. Jody Cundy, Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott, and Neil Fachie and his pilot Craig McLean will compete in the para cycling events.