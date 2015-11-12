Wiggins to launch kids' bike range with Halfords
Seven-time Olympic medallist hoping to inspire the next generation
Bradley Wiggins has far from finished his own career, but is already looking to inspire the next generation by launching a bike range for children.
The 2012 Tour de France winner has teamed up with British retailer Halfords to develop a range of eight light-weight bikes that place an emphasis on performance and affordability. They will cater to children of all ages up to 16, and will feature specifically designed geometry.
"I wanted to develop a range of bikes for kids of all ages and all abilities to jump on and feel like a Tour de France winner," said Wiggins of the collaboration.
The range will launch and go on sale next July, one month before Wiggins goes for gold in the team pursuit at the Olympic Games in Rio. Wiggins' first bike was purchased from Halfords and it is hoped the collaboration will inspire youngsters to follow in the footsteps of Britain's most decorated Olympian of all time.
"We're thrilled to work with the people's cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins and look forward to launching the range in such an exciting Olympic year, and we'll be keenly watching him in his ride to victory in Rio," said Halfords CEO, Jill McDonald.
This is Halfords' third venture with a British Olympic champion after Victoria Pendleton's range of women's bikes and the company's ownership of the Boardman Bike brand founded by Chris Boardman.
