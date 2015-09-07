Wiggins suggests that Cavendish will leave Etixx-QuickStep for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins at the start of stage 1 tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins at the team's presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish race in Gent Six in 2007 (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Bradley Wiggins hinted in a post-stage interview at the Tour of Britain that he and Mark Cavendish could ride the madison at next year's Track World Championships in London together. Speaking with Sky Sports, Wiggins explained that the likelihood of the duo doing so rests on Cavendish's current contract negotiations for 2016 and beyond, suggesting the 30-year-old won't be riding for Etixx-Quick Step next season.

"Depending on what his programme is, there is a chance we might ride the worlds together next year in London in the madison, which would be nice. We will see how it goes. Obviously he is changing teams and stuff, so we will see how it all pans out," Wiggins said after stage 1 in Wales.

Yet to commit to a contract renewal with Etixx-Quick Step, Cavendish has been linked to Trek Factory Racing and the Pro-Continental MTN-Qhubeka team, although reports have suggested the Manxman would need to bring a sponsor to the African team to cover his salary.

Wiggins and Cavendish rode the madison at the 2008 Olympic Games, having won the world title at that years worlds in Manchester, but only managed ninth place. The duo have recently been riding together in the madison at the UK Revolution track events as both riders are eyeing off gold medal success at next year's Rio Olympic games. While Wiggins is aiming to continue Great Britain's team pursuit run, Cavendish is looking to qualify in the omnium having ridden several UCI events across the season.

Wiggins and Cavendish have also been teammates at two trade teams in their careers, Colombia and Team Sky for the 2012 season when Wiggins won the Tour de France.