Wiggins drops out of Tour de Yorkshire during opening day - News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins looks on prior to Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire Image 2 of 3 Sacha Modolo wins stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes) Image 3 of 3 Anna Sanchis and Dani King leading the training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)

Wiggins drops out of Tour de Yorkshire during opening day

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) was dropped out of the Tour de Yorkshire during the opening stage on Friday. Stage 1 was cold and the roads were wet from rain, making it a potentially dangerous affair. Event organizers cited Wiggins' reason for abandoning as not wanting to take any risks ahead of the Olympic Games in Rio.

Team Wiggins will continue to compete during at stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire on Saturday. The team includes Mark Christian, Scott Davies, Liam Holohan, Sam Lowe, Michael O'Loughlin, Daniel Patten and Andrew Tennant.

Lampre-Merida names nine-man team for Giro d'Italia

Lampre-Merida announced the nine men that will compete at the upcoming Giro d'Italia. The team will include climbers Przemyslaw Niemiec and Matej Mohoric, breakaway rider Diego Ulissi and sprinter Sacha Modolo.

According to the team press release, the selected athletes will represent four nations; Italy, Belarus, Slovenia and Poland; the average age is 27.5 years old with Mohoric the youngest at 21 and Niemiec the oldest at 36. Manuele Mori took part in seven editions of the Giro and there are seven total stages victories obtained by the cyclists in the 2016 line-up; four from Ulissi, two from Modolo and one from Ferrari.

Lampre-Merida for the Giro d'Italia: Valerio Conti, Roberto Ferrari, Ilia Koshevoy, Sacha Modolo, Matej Mohoric, Manuele Mori, Przemyslaw Niemiec, Simone Petilli and Diego Ulissi.

Wiggle High5 to Tour de Yorkshire

All four of Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling’s British riders will line up for the start of this Saturday’s Tour de Yorkshire race, between Otley and Doncaster. Olympic Champion Dani King will lead Welsh rider Amy Roberts, Manxwoman Anna Christian and former double junior World Champion Lucy Garner as the compatriots race together for the first time.

“I can't wait to race tour of Yorkshire,” King said in a team press release. “I always love racing in the UK - there's always amazing support on the roads!

“It's great that the UK is leading the way in terms of equal prize money for the women, and I think that's a huge step forward that this is now starting to happen. It's always great to race with my Wiggle High5 team mates and I just hope the snow stays away come race day!”

Giro d'Italia 10 riders to watch - Video

After a lengthy build-up, the first of the Grand Tours is finally here with the Giro d’Italia set to leave from Apeldoorn in a week’s time. Watch our latest video that covers the 10 riders to watch.