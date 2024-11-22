Who's going to Kansas? Life Time confirms lottery winners for Unbound Gravel, reveal five qualifier events

Thursday at 3:30 CDT the official signal about the 2025 Unbound Gravel lottery was delivered on social media from Life Time, "It's time to check your email… the results are in".

Life Time Events, which owns and operates Unbound Gravel, delivered email confirmations the afternoon of November 21 to thousands of expectant riders, elite and amateur alike, from around the world, answering the burning question about who would be heading to Emporia, Kansas for one of the premier gravel events on the global calendar.

Former footballer Jelle Van Damme, now an ambassador for BMC, received his ticket for a second visit to Kansas. Last year he completed the 200-mile event in the elite men's division, finishing 94th in 10:46:52. Like so many others, the email started with "You are headed to the capital of gravel riding, Emporia, KS, for the 2025 Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano".

The lottery window for the 2025 event was open from November 1-15, moved two months earlier than previous years, and included all five race distances - 25, 50, 100, 200 and 350 miles. Organisers said they hoped this would provide additional time for training for any athlete.

The longest route, Unbound XL at 350 miles takes place on Friday, May 30, 2025 in downtown Emporia, Kansas. The other four distances, including Unbound Gravel 200 which is part of the Life Time Grand Prix, start on May 31 from the same location.

For those individuals who were not selected in the random lottery, there are some industry sponsor allocations out there, with three-time top 10 rider Peter Stetina expected to line up that route, and qualifiers, which opens the door for more amateurs.

Following the lottery winner's announcement on Thursday, Life Time revealed five gravel races that will serve as qualifying events for Unbound Gravel. The first event, the new Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel race in California on April 11, 2025, will have 50 spots available for next year's Unbound. The other four events will serve as 2026 qualifiers.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As the demand for Life Time UNBOUND Gravel continues to rise, we’re excited to introduce new opportunities for athletes to secure their place at this world-renowned gravel cycling experience," said Michelle Duffy, senior marketing director for Life Time Athletic Events.

Three of the 2026 Unbound qualifiers are Life Time events in the United States - Crusher in the Tusher in Utah, Rad Dirt Fest in Colorado and Big Sugar Gravel in Arkansas - with Heathland Gravel in Lindberg, Belgium returning for a second time.

“Heathland Gravel and the Life Time Rad Dirt Fest were the first to serve as qualifiers in 2024, but this expanded lineup will broaden the chances for entry. We’re looking forward to the unmatched energy and competition that make race week in Emporia, Kansas so special.”

Other riders can gain entry through a first-come, first-serve basis in the Unbound Gravel Training Camp presented by Shimano, April 3-6, 2025. Registration is limited and is now open.

Guaranteed entries at Unbound 200 were provided to the 44 elite riders named to the early selection for the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix, returning men's series champion Keegan Swenson and women's winner Sofia Gomez Villafane as well new Grand Prix riders such as Traka 360 multi-time winner Mattia De Marchi and Australian gravel champion Courtney Sherwell. New for 2025 will be a $30,000 prize purse for elite men and women, split evenly.

Next year all routes will again be routed to the north from Emporia across the Flint Hills of Kansas, known for its punchy climbs, steep ravines and sharp-edged rocks. The official routes will be finalised at a later date.

Unbound Gravel qualifiers