Wesley Sulzberger joins Drapac Pro Cycling

Image 1 of 3 Stage three podium (l-r): Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli), Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stuart Shaw from the Australian Capital Territory follows through Drapac Professional Cycling teammate Victorian David Pell. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 3 Australian pair Darren Lapthorne (left) and Adam Phelan both of Drapac Cycling finished third and second respectively on the opening stage (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Wesley Sulzberger will ride for the newly promoted Professional Continental team Drapac Pro Cycling in 2014.

"I am very excited about it all," Sulzberger said in a press release from the team. “I’m looking to establish myself more as a key rider and I think that the opportunities that I’ll have with Drapac will help me to approach that goal."

The now 27-year old Sulzberger turned professional in 2009 with the French Française des Jeux team. His first professional victory came in that same year, when he won the second stage of the Paris-Corrèze stage race. His biggest career victory to date was the Grand Prix de Plumelec in 2010. He rode for Orica-GreenEdge in 2013.

Sulzberger finished fifth in the Tour Down Under is his first year as a pro cyclist. The race in Australia for which Drapac received a wild card invitation for 2014, will be his first objective of the new season.

"The Santos Tour Down Under is always a great race to start with and obviously the biggest race in Australia that we have, so doing that straight up is a big objective of mine. I finished fifth overall once before so it would be nice to try and get up there for that one,” he said.

At Drapac Sulzberger will be reunited with his older brother Bernard. Drapac has also recruited Travis Meyer from Orica-GreenEdge, Will Clarke from Argos-Shimano and Jonathan Cantwell from Saxo-Tinkoff. The team signed Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts), Jai Crawford (Huon-Genesys), Jordan Kerby (Christina Watches-Onfone), Lachlan Norris (Raleigh), Wouter Wippert (Team 3M) and Benjamin Johnson who previously left cycling in 2008.

Dutchman Floris Goesinnen and Australians Robbie Hucker, Darren Lapthorne, Thomas Palmer, Adam Phelan [who rode in the U23 ranks with AIS in 2013], Malcolm Rudolph and Bernard Sulzberger continue with the team in 2014.