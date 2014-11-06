Wes Sulzberger signs for Navitas-Satalyst

Image 1 of 4 Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan 2014 / Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 4 Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 3 of 4 Tasmanian pair: Wes Sulzberger and Matt Goss at the startline in Melbourne. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 4 Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) claims the stage win (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Between 2009 and 2013, Tasmanian Wes Sulzberger was racing at the highest level of the sport but stepped down to the Pro-Continental level with Drapac to race this year alongside his brother Bernie.

An "ok" season didn't yield the results and performances that Sulzberger wanted and a contract wasn't forthcoming from the Australian team, leaving the 28-year-old without a contract for 2015.





2015 ambitions

Despite racing just three NRS events in 2014, Sulzberger finished the season ranked eleventh overall having picked up stage wins at the Adelaide Tour and Tour of Tasmania and believes the overall title is within his reach next season.





"At this stage I am happy to see how it plays out. I am not unhappy at all that I'm racing in Australia in the NRS. Things have changed for me personally, my wife is due to have our first baby soon and after having lived in Europe for the past eight years, its really nice to be back home around family and friends at this exciting time in our life."