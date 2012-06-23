Welte sets 200 meter world record in Colorado Springs
Welte and Voigt with new track record for team sprint
Miriam Welte set a new word record in the flying 200 at the US Sprint Grand Prix in Colorado Springs on Friday. She covered the distance in only 10.64 seconds in qualifications, with German teammate Kristina Vogel second at 10:78.
The record will not be official until ratified by the UCI.
The duo also took the team sprint, setting a new track record of 43.680.
“We have trained very hard in the last three weeks and this competition is a good end to our preparations,” said trainer Detlet Uibel. “The time over the 200m is fantastic!”
Welte and Vogel have already been named to the German track team for the 2012 London Olympics.
