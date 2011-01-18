Welsh Mountain Bike Series makes comeback in 2011

Lee Williams (Team Wiggle) leads John Whittington (Mini Adventure/Orbea) over the climb at the 2010 Welsh Championships (Image credit: Scott Bugden)

The Welsh Mountain Bike Series announced its dates and venues for 2011. Four cross country race rounds are planned, starting in February and wrapping up in May.

"Historically, Wales was one of the heartlands of the UK mountain bike scene with several classic venues such as Coed y Brenin, Margam Park and Fforest Fields playing host to National Points Series events and National Championships," said this year's organizer Scott Bugden to Cyclingnews.

"In recent years, the Welsh cross country scene has struggled, and the Welsh series has all but died out. It is essential for the development of the sport that we reverse this trend. If there is no racing scene, what is there to attract young riders and without young riders, the future of cross country racing is not bright."

In 2010, just one round of the series took place and in 2009, only three of the four schedule rounds occurred.

"For 2011, we have been working hard to revive the series. We have four great venues arranged - two classics and two new to cross country. We also have first aid support from Extreme Medical, professional timing services from Tap Timing and women's prizes donated by Ana Nichoola. There will be over £500 of cash prizes available at each round and racing for everybody from Under-8s to Grand Vets (50+)."

More details on the series and how to register can be found here.

2011 Welsh Mountain Bike Series

February 13: Round 1 - Cwrt Y Celyn Farm, Pontypridd. CF37 5BJ. This round includes fast grass sections combined with a technical descent, a rooty cambered section through trees and a leg-burning switchback climb.

March 5: Round 2 - Builth Wells. Postcode TBC. This round features doubletrack paths combined with fast, flowing natural singletrack through trees and a combination of short, steep climbs and long drags.

April 3: Round 3 - Coed Y Brenin (Old Visitor Centre), Maesgwm, LL40 2HY. This round offers plenty of climbing and descending. It features a mixture of rocky man-made and natural rooty wooded singletrack and maybe even a pump track thrown in for a bit of fun.

May 15: Round 4 - Round 4: Fforest Fields Campsite, Builth Wells, LD1 5RT. This round has a big open climb, steep descents, rooty cambered sections and plenty of singletrack.