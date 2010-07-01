Wells reclaims US Pro XCT lead from Kabush in Wisconsin
Gould dominates women's series
A third place finish at the USA Cycling US Pro XCT race, the Subaru Cup, in Wisconsin this weekend bumped Todd Wells (Specialized) back into the lead of the series. Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) had been leading, but he was racing at the BC Bike Race last weekend instead of Wisconsin.
With 435 points, Wells leads the second-place Kabush who has earned 350 points. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Specialized) sits in third with 310 points, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) is in fourth ahead of the Subaru Cup's winner and fellow Subaru-Trek racer Sam Schultz.
Taking another victory in Wisconsin, Georgia Gould (Luna) continues to dominate the women's series with 510 points compared to the 395 amassed so far by Saturday's second-place finisher, Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek). Triple Crown winner Kelli Emmett (Giant) is in third with 335 points, and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) and Lene Byberg (Specialized) round out the top five.
The finals of the US Pro XCT will be held July 10-11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
US Pro XCT standings after four rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells
|435
|pts
|2
|Geoff Kabush
|350
|3
|Max Plaxton
|310
|4
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
|300
|5
|Sam Schultz
|280
|6
|Carl Decker
|270
|7
|Burry Stander
|200
|8
|Sid Taberlay
|152
|9
|Ryan Woodall
|151
|10
|Derek Zandstra
|145
|11
|Jeremiah Bishop
|142
|12
|Barry Wicks
|140
|13
|Christopher Sauser
|125
|14
|Roel Paulissen
|120
|15
|Manuel Fumic
|115
|16
|Spencer Paxson
|95
|17
|Marco Aurelio Fontana
|90
|18
|Adam Morka
|90
|19
|Chris Sheppard
|85
|20
|Kris Sneddon
|80
|21
|Benjamin Sonntag
|77
|22
|Adam Craig
|71
|23
|Stephen Ettinger
|69
|24
|Conrad Stoltz
|65
|25
|Ignacio Torres
|65
|26
|Travis Livermon
|63
|27
|Dana Weber
|62
|28
|Raphael Gagne
|60
|29
|Jason Sager
|60
|30
|Ryan Trebon
|56
|31
|Eric Batty
|55
|32
|Troy Wells
|55
|33
|Lachlan Norris
|50
|34
|Lucas Brusseau
|45
|35
|Andy Schultz
|45
|36
|tristan Schouten
|45
|37
|Tristan Uhl
|40
|38
|Travis Woodruff
|40
|39
|Jonathan Page
|40
|40
|Peter Glassford
|39
|41
|Russell Finsterwald
|38
|42
|Colin Cares
|35
|43
|Thomas Turner
|35
|44
|Aaron Elwell
|30
|45
|Craig Richey
|30
|46
|Rob Squire
|30
|47
|Bryan Alders
|25
|48
|Rotem Ishay
|22
|49
|Robert Marion
|22
|50
|Darrin Braun
|22
|51
|Will Black
|20
|52
|Ken Onodera
|20
|53
|Nate Whitman
|17
|54
|Tad Elliot
|16
|55
|David Hanes
|15
|56
|Simon Lalancetter
|15
|57
|Kerry Werner
|14
|58
|Blake Zumbrunner
|13
|59
|Jack Hinkens
|13
|60
|Justin Lindine
|12
|61
|Kalan Beisel
|11
|62
|Max Knox
|11
|63
|Vincent Lombardi
|11
|64
|Nathan Guerra
|11
|65
|Wesley Lamberson
|10
|66
|Sebastien Cadieux-Duval
|10
|67
|Bryan Fawley
|9
|68
|Stefan Widmer
|9
|69
|Sean Babcock
|8
|70
|Rich Weis
|8
|71
|Francis Morin
|8
|72
|Rick Wetherald
|7
|73
|Jeff Herrera
|6
|74
|Simon Jensen
|6
|75
|Brian Matter
|6
|76
|Alexander Grant
|5
|77
|Len Zanni
|5
|78
|Brendan Moore
|5
|79
|Tinker Juarez
|4
|80
|John Bennett
|3
|81
|Sondre Norland
|3
|82
|Jason Young
|3
|83
|Aaron Snyder
|3
|84
|Matt Gordon
|1
|85
|Mitchell Hoke
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould
|510
|pts
|2
|Willow Koerber
|395
|3
|Kelli Emmett
|335
|4
|Heather Irmiger
|275
|5
|Lene Byberg
|270
|6
|Amy Dombroski
|217
|7
|Pua Sawicki
|210
|8
|Aleksandra Mooradian
|205
|9
|Katerina Nash
|187
|10
|Susan Butler
|175
|11
|Emily Batty
|170
|12
|Allison Mann
|150
|13
|Chole Forsman
|145
|14
|Catherine Pendrel
|135
|15
|Amanda Sin
|130
|16
|Amanda Carey
|110
|17
|Alice Pennington
|90
|18
|Judy Freeman
|85
|19
|Bryna Blanchard
|75
|20
|Kimberly Flynn
|75
|21
|Alison Powers
|75
|22
|Katherine Compton
|75
|23
|Melanie Mcquaid
|70
|24
|Kathy Sherwin
|62
|25
|Mical Dyck
|60
|26
|Jenna Rinehart
|60
|27
|Krista Park
|59
|28
|Christina Smith
|50
|29
|Anina Aaron
|50
|30
|Danae York
|43
|31
|Nina Baum
|40
|32
|Shae Rainer
|40
|33
|Meghan Korol
|38
|34
|Abby Strigel
|35
|35
|Linnea Koons
|33
|36
|Lizzy English
|30
