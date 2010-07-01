Wells reclaims US Pro XCT lead from Kabush in Wisconsin

Image 1 of 2 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) cornering at the bottom of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Shultz through a rocky section of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

A third place finish at the USA Cycling US Pro XCT race, the Subaru Cup, in Wisconsin this weekend bumped Todd Wells (Specialized) back into the lead of the series. Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) had been leading, but he was racing at the BC Bike Race last weekend instead of Wisconsin.

With 435 points, Wells leads the second-place Kabush who has earned 350 points. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Specialized) sits in third with 310 points, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) is in fourth ahead of the Subaru Cup's winner and fellow Subaru-Trek racer Sam Schultz.

Taking another victory in Wisconsin, Georgia Gould (Luna) continues to dominate the women's series with 510 points compared to the 395 amassed so far by Saturday's second-place finisher, Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek). Triple Crown winner Kelli Emmett (Giant) is in third with 335 points, and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) and Lene Byberg (Specialized) round out the top five.

The finals of the US Pro XCT will be held July 10-11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

US Pro XCT standings after four rounds

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 435 pts 2 Geoff Kabush 350 3 Max Plaxton 310 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski 300 5 Sam Schultz 280 6 Carl Decker 270 7 Burry Stander 200 8 Sid Taberlay 152 9 Ryan Woodall 151 10 Derek Zandstra 145 11 Jeremiah Bishop 142 12 Barry Wicks 140 13 Christopher Sauser 125 14 Roel Paulissen 120 15 Manuel Fumic 115 16 Spencer Paxson 95 17 Marco Aurelio Fontana 90 18 Adam Morka 90 19 Chris Sheppard 85 20 Kris Sneddon 80 21 Benjamin Sonntag 77 22 Adam Craig 71 23 Stephen Ettinger 69 24 Conrad Stoltz 65 25 Ignacio Torres 65 26 Travis Livermon 63 27 Dana Weber 62 28 Raphael Gagne 60 29 Jason Sager 60 30 Ryan Trebon 56 31 Eric Batty 55 32 Troy Wells 55 33 Lachlan Norris 50 34 Lucas Brusseau 45 35 Andy Schultz 45 36 tristan Schouten 45 37 Tristan Uhl 40 38 Travis Woodruff 40 39 Jonathan Page 40 40 Peter Glassford 39 41 Russell Finsterwald 38 42 Colin Cares 35 43 Thomas Turner 35 44 Aaron Elwell 30 45 Craig Richey 30 46 Rob Squire 30 47 Bryan Alders 25 48 Rotem Ishay 22 49 Robert Marion 22 50 Darrin Braun 22 51 Will Black 20 52 Ken Onodera 20 53 Nate Whitman 17 54 Tad Elliot 16 55 David Hanes 15 56 Simon Lalancetter 15 57 Kerry Werner 14 58 Blake Zumbrunner 13 59 Jack Hinkens 13 60 Justin Lindine 12 61 Kalan Beisel 11 62 Max Knox 11 63 Vincent Lombardi 11 64 Nathan Guerra 11 65 Wesley Lamberson 10 66 Sebastien Cadieux-Duval 10 67 Bryan Fawley 9 68 Stefan Widmer 9 69 Sean Babcock 8 70 Rich Weis 8 71 Francis Morin 8 72 Rick Wetherald 7 73 Jeff Herrera 6 74 Simon Jensen 6 75 Brian Matter 6 76 Alexander Grant 5 77 Len Zanni 5 78 Brendan Moore 5 79 Tinker Juarez 4 80 John Bennett 3 81 Sondre Norland 3 82 Jason Young 3 83 Aaron Snyder 3 84 Matt Gordon 1 85 Mitchell Hoke 1