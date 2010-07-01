Trending

Wells reclaims US Pro XCT lead from Kabush in Wisconsin

Gould dominates women's series

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) cornering at the bottom of the course.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) cornering at the bottom of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Shultz through a rocky section of the course.

Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Shultz through a rocky section of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

A third place finish at the USA Cycling US Pro XCT race, the Subaru Cup, in Wisconsin this weekend bumped Todd Wells (Specialized) back into the lead of the series. Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) had been leading, but he was racing at the BC Bike Race last weekend instead of Wisconsin.

With 435 points, Wells leads the second-place Kabush who has earned 350 points. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Specialized) sits in third with 310 points, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) is in fourth ahead of the Subaru Cup's winner and fellow Subaru-Trek racer Sam Schultz.

Taking another victory in Wisconsin, Georgia Gould (Luna) continues to dominate the women's series with 510 points compared to the 395 amassed so far by Saturday's second-place finisher, Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek). Triple Crown winner Kelli Emmett (Giant) is in third with 335 points, and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) and Lene Byberg (Specialized) round out the top five.

The finals of the US Pro XCT will be held July 10-11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

US Pro XCT standings after four rounds

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells435pts
2Geoff Kabush350
3Max Plaxton310
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski300
5Sam Schultz280
6Carl Decker270
7Burry Stander200
8Sid Taberlay152
9Ryan Woodall151
10Derek Zandstra145
11Jeremiah Bishop142
12Barry Wicks140
13Christopher Sauser125
14Roel Paulissen120
15Manuel Fumic115
16Spencer Paxson95
17Marco Aurelio Fontana90
18Adam Morka90
19Chris Sheppard85
20Kris Sneddon80
21Benjamin Sonntag77
22Adam Craig71
23Stephen Ettinger69
24Conrad Stoltz65
25Ignacio Torres65
26Travis Livermon63
27Dana Weber62
28Raphael Gagne60
29Jason Sager60
30Ryan Trebon56
31Eric Batty55
32Troy Wells55
33Lachlan Norris50
34Lucas Brusseau45
35Andy Schultz45
36tristan Schouten45
37Tristan Uhl40
38Travis Woodruff40
39Jonathan Page40
40Peter Glassford39
41Russell Finsterwald38
42Colin Cares35
43Thomas Turner35
44Aaron Elwell30
45Craig Richey30
46Rob Squire30
47Bryan Alders25
48Rotem Ishay22
49Robert Marion22
50Darrin Braun22
51Will Black20
52Ken Onodera20
53Nate Whitman17
54Tad Elliot16
55David Hanes15
56Simon Lalancetter15
57Kerry Werner14
58Blake Zumbrunner13
59Jack Hinkens13
60Justin Lindine12
61Kalan Beisel11
62Max Knox11
63Vincent Lombardi11
64Nathan Guerra11
65Wesley Lamberson10
66Sebastien Cadieux-Duval10
67Bryan Fawley9
68Stefan Widmer9
69Sean Babcock8
70Rich Weis8
71Francis Morin8
72Rick Wetherald7
73Jeff Herrera6
74Simon Jensen6
75Brian Matter6
76Alexander Grant5
77Len Zanni5
78Brendan Moore5
79Tinker Juarez4
80John Bennett3
81Sondre Norland3
82Jason Young3
83Aaron Snyder3
84Matt Gordon1
85Mitchell Hoke1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould510pts
2Willow Koerber395
3Kelli Emmett335
4Heather Irmiger275
5Lene Byberg270
6Amy Dombroski217
7Pua Sawicki210
8Aleksandra Mooradian205
9Katerina Nash187
10Susan Butler175
11Emily Batty170
12Allison Mann150
13Chole Forsman145
14Catherine Pendrel135
15Amanda Sin130
16Amanda Carey110
17Alice Pennington90
18Judy Freeman85
19Bryna Blanchard75
20Kimberly Flynn75
21Alison Powers75
22Katherine Compton75
23Melanie Mcquaid70
24Kathy Sherwin62
25Mical Dyck60
26Jenna Rinehart60
27Krista Park59
28Christina Smith50
29Anina Aaron50
30Danae York43
31Nina Baum40
32Shae Rainer40
33Meghan Korol38
34Abby Strigel35
35Linnea Koons33
36Lizzy English30