Kabush, Gould are overall leaders in US Pro XCT

Image 1 of 2 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) enjoys a bit of shade (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) is always a factor in US Pro XCT races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Following the Mellow Johnny's round of the 2010 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) in Dripping Springs, Texas, Geoff Kabush (Maxxis / Rocky Mountain) and Georgia Gould (Luna) lead the series standings.

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Specialized) came from behind to win the elite men's contest, holding off hard-charging fellow Canadian Kabush and American Todd Wells (Specialized). Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher), who was fourth, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher), who was fifth, finished just shy of the podium.

On the women's side, American Georgia Gould (Luna) pulled away from the pack to win, while Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) beat out Katerina Nash (Luna) to finish second. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) and Allison Mann (Rock 'n' Road) rounded out the top five.

Kabush’s second-place finish allowed him to leapfrog Wells for the overall US Pro XCT lead. With three events in the books and two remaining, Kabush leads Wells by just five points in the pro men's standings. Meanwhile, Gould sits atop the women's leaderboard with a 95-point cushion over Koerber.

The next round of the US Pro XCT will happen at the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin, on June 25-26.

Complete US Pro XCT standings are below.

Elite men US Pro XCT standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush 350 pts 2 Todd Wells 345 3 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski 220 4 Max Plaxton 210 5 Carl Decker 200 6 Burry Stander 200 7 Sam Schultz 160 8 Jeremiah Bishop 142 9 Barry Wicks 140 10 Christopher Sauser 125 11 Roel Paulissen 120 12 Manuel Fumic 115 13 Sid Taberlay 102 14 Ryan Woodall 91 15 Adam Morka 90 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana 90 17 Chris Sheppard 85 18 Kris Sneddon 80 19 Benjamin Sonntag 77 20 Derek Zandstra 70 21 Spencer Paxson 65 22 Conrad Stoltz 65 23 Ignacio Torres 65 24 Dana Weber 62 25 Raphael Gagne 60 26 Jason Sager 60 27 Eric Batty 55 28 Troy Wells 55 29 Travis Livermon 54 30 Lachlan Norris 50 31 Andy Schultz 45 32 Lucas Brusseau 45 33 Tristan Uhl 40 34 Peter Glassford 39 35 Thomas Turner 35 36 Stephen Ettinger 34 37 Rob Squire 30 38 Craig Richey 30 39 Aaron Elwell 30 40 Bryan Alders 25 41 Travis Woodruff 23 42 Rotem Ishay 22 43 Robert Marion 22 44 Ken Onodera 20 45 Will Black 20 46 Nate Whitman 17 47 Tad Elliot 16 48 Colin Cares 15 49 David Hanes 15 50 Russell Finsterwald 13 51 Blake Zumbrunner 13 52 Vincent Lombardi 11 53 Max Knox 11 54 Kalan Beisel 11 55 Wesley Lamberson 10 56 Stefan Widmer 9 57 Bryan Fawley 9 58 Sean Babcock 8 59 Rich Weis 8 60 Kerry Werner 7 61 Rick Wetherald 7 62 Jeff Herrera 6 63 Simon Jensen 6 64 Adam Craig 6 65 Alexander Grant 5 66 Len Zanni 5 67 Tinker Juarez 4 68 Sondre Norland 3 69 John Bennett 3 70 Jason Young 3 71 Ryan Trebon 1 72 Matt Gordon 1