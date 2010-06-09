Trending

Kabush, Gould are overall leaders in US Pro XCT

,

Standings after round three

Image 1 of 2

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) enjoys a bit of shade

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) enjoys a bit of shade
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 2

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) is always a factor in US Pro XCT races

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) is always a factor in US Pro XCT races
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Following the Mellow Johnny's round of the 2010 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) in Dripping Springs, Texas, Geoff Kabush (Maxxis / Rocky Mountain) and Georgia Gould (Luna) lead the series standings.

Related Articles

US Pro XCT expands to six events

US Pro XCT loses a round

US Pro XCT set for second year

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Specialized) came from behind to win the elite men's contest, holding off hard-charging fellow Canadian Kabush and American Todd Wells (Specialized). Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher), who was fourth, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher), who was fifth, finished just shy of the podium.

On the women's side, American Georgia Gould (Luna) pulled away from the pack to win, while Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) beat out Katerina Nash (Luna) to finish second. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) and Allison Mann (Rock 'n' Road) rounded out the top five.

Kabush’s second-place finish allowed him to leapfrog Wells for the overall US Pro XCT lead. With three events in the books and two remaining, Kabush leads Wells by just five points in the pro men's standings. Meanwhile, Gould sits atop the women's leaderboard with a 95-point cushion over Koerber.

The next round of the US Pro XCT will happen at the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin, on June 25-26.

Complete US Pro XCT standings are below.

Elite men US Pro XCT standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush350pts
2Todd Wells345
3Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski220
4Max Plaxton210
5Carl Decker200
6Burry Stander200
7Sam Schultz160
8Jeremiah Bishop142
9Barry Wicks140
10Christopher Sauser125
11Roel Paulissen120
12Manuel Fumic115
13Sid Taberlay102
14Ryan Woodall91
15Adam Morka90
16Marco Aurelio Fontana90
17Chris Sheppard85
18Kris Sneddon80
19Benjamin Sonntag77
20Derek Zandstra70
21Spencer Paxson65
22Conrad Stoltz65
23Ignacio Torres65
24Dana Weber62
25Raphael Gagne60
26Jason Sager60
27Eric Batty55
28Troy Wells55
29Travis Livermon54
30Lachlan Norris50
31Andy Schultz45
32Lucas Brusseau45
33Tristan Uhl40
34Peter Glassford39
35Thomas Turner35
36Stephen Ettinger34
37Rob Squire30
38Craig Richey30
39Aaron Elwell30
40Bryan Alders25
41Travis Woodruff23
42Rotem Ishay22
43Robert Marion22
44Ken Onodera20
45Will Black20
46Nate Whitman17
47Tad Elliot16
48Colin Cares15
49David Hanes15
50Russell Finsterwald13
51Blake Zumbrunner13
52Vincent Lombardi11
53Max Knox11
54Kalan Beisel11
55Wesley Lamberson10
56Stefan Widmer9
57Bryan Fawley9
58Sean Babcock8
59Rich Weis8
60Kerry Werner7
61Rick Wetherald7
62Jeff Herrera6
63Simon Jensen6
64Adam Craig6
65Alexander Grant5
66Len Zanni5
67Tinker Juarez4
68Sondre Norland3
69John Bennett3
70Jason Young3
71Ryan Trebon1
72Matt Gordon1

Elite women US Pro Standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould390pts
2Willow Koerber295
3Lene Byberg270
4Kelli Emmett265
5Pua Sawicki210
6Katerina Nash187
7Heather Irmiger185
8Amy Dombroski172
9Emily Batty170
10Allison Mann150
11Aleksandra Mooradian140
12Susan Butler135
13Catherine Pendrel135
14Amanda Carey110
15Chole Forsman90
16Alice Pennington90
17Judy Freeman85
18Alison Powers75
19Melanie Mcquaid70
20Mical Dyck60
21Kimberly Flynn60
22Krista Park59
23Amanda Sin50
24Christina Smith50
25Bryna Blanchard45
26Kathy Sherwin45
27Nina Baum40
28Shae Rainer40
29Danae York33
30Lizzy English30
31Lisa Hudson30
32Sonya Looney28
33Rebecca Rush26
34Lydia Tanner26
35Meghan Korol25
36Deidre York12
37Linnea Koons22
38Joele Guynup20
39Andreanne Pichette20
40Holly Liske18
41Kari Studley17
42Wan Lin Chang16
43Anna Fortner15
44Christina Betz14
45Timari Pruis11
46Philicia Marion11