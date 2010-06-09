Kabush, Gould are overall leaders in US Pro XCT
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Standings after round three
Following the Mellow Johnny's round of the 2010 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) in Dripping Springs, Texas, Geoff Kabush (Maxxis / Rocky Mountain) and Georgia Gould (Luna) lead the series standings.
Related Articles
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Specialized) came from behind to win the elite men's contest, holding off hard-charging fellow Canadian Kabush and American Todd Wells (Specialized). Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher), who was fourth, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher), who was fifth, finished just shy of the podium.
On the women's side, American Georgia Gould (Luna) pulled away from the pack to win, while Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) beat out Katerina Nash (Luna) to finish second. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) and Allison Mann (Rock 'n' Road) rounded out the top five.
Kabush’s second-place finish allowed him to leapfrog Wells for the overall US Pro XCT lead. With three events in the books and two remaining, Kabush leads Wells by just five points in the pro men's standings. Meanwhile, Gould sits atop the women's leaderboard with a 95-point cushion over Koerber.
The next round of the US Pro XCT will happen at the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin, on June 25-26.
Complete US Pro XCT standings are below.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush
|350
|pts
|2
|Todd Wells
|345
|3
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
|220
|4
|Max Plaxton
|210
|5
|Carl Decker
|200
|6
|Burry Stander
|200
|7
|Sam Schultz
|160
|8
|Jeremiah Bishop
|142
|9
|Barry Wicks
|140
|10
|Christopher Sauser
|125
|11
|Roel Paulissen
|120
|12
|Manuel Fumic
|115
|13
|Sid Taberlay
|102
|14
|Ryan Woodall
|91
|15
|Adam Morka
|90
|16
|Marco Aurelio Fontana
|90
|17
|Chris Sheppard
|85
|18
|Kris Sneddon
|80
|19
|Benjamin Sonntag
|77
|20
|Derek Zandstra
|70
|21
|Spencer Paxson
|65
|22
|Conrad Stoltz
|65
|23
|Ignacio Torres
|65
|24
|Dana Weber
|62
|25
|Raphael Gagne
|60
|26
|Jason Sager
|60
|27
|Eric Batty
|55
|28
|Troy Wells
|55
|29
|Travis Livermon
|54
|30
|Lachlan Norris
|50
|31
|Andy Schultz
|45
|32
|Lucas Brusseau
|45
|33
|Tristan Uhl
|40
|34
|Peter Glassford
|39
|35
|Thomas Turner
|35
|36
|Stephen Ettinger
|34
|37
|Rob Squire
|30
|38
|Craig Richey
|30
|39
|Aaron Elwell
|30
|40
|Bryan Alders
|25
|41
|Travis Woodruff
|23
|42
|Rotem Ishay
|22
|43
|Robert Marion
|22
|44
|Ken Onodera
|20
|45
|Will Black
|20
|46
|Nate Whitman
|17
|47
|Tad Elliot
|16
|48
|Colin Cares
|15
|49
|David Hanes
|15
|50
|Russell Finsterwald
|13
|51
|Blake Zumbrunner
|13
|52
|Vincent Lombardi
|11
|53
|Max Knox
|11
|54
|Kalan Beisel
|11
|55
|Wesley Lamberson
|10
|56
|Stefan Widmer
|9
|57
|Bryan Fawley
|9
|58
|Sean Babcock
|8
|59
|Rich Weis
|8
|60
|Kerry Werner
|7
|61
|Rick Wetherald
|7
|62
|Jeff Herrera
|6
|63
|Simon Jensen
|6
|64
|Adam Craig
|6
|65
|Alexander Grant
|5
|66
|Len Zanni
|5
|67
|Tinker Juarez
|4
|68
|Sondre Norland
|3
|69
|John Bennett
|3
|70
|Jason Young
|3
|71
|Ryan Trebon
|1
|72
|Matt Gordon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould
|390
|pts
|2
|Willow Koerber
|295
|3
|Lene Byberg
|270
|4
|Kelli Emmett
|265
|5
|Pua Sawicki
|210
|6
|Katerina Nash
|187
|7
|Heather Irmiger
|185
|8
|Amy Dombroski
|172
|9
|Emily Batty
|170
|10
|Allison Mann
|150
|11
|Aleksandra Mooradian
|140
|12
|Susan Butler
|135
|13
|Catherine Pendrel
|135
|14
|Amanda Carey
|110
|15
|Chole Forsman
|90
|16
|Alice Pennington
|90
|17
|Judy Freeman
|85
|18
|Alison Powers
|75
|19
|Melanie Mcquaid
|70
|20
|Mical Dyck
|60
|21
|Kimberly Flynn
|60
|22
|Krista Park
|59
|23
|Amanda Sin
|50
|24
|Christina Smith
|50
|25
|Bryna Blanchard
|45
|26
|Kathy Sherwin
|45
|27
|Nina Baum
|40
|28
|Shae Rainer
|40
|29
|Danae York
|33
|30
|Lizzy English
|30
|31
|Lisa Hudson
|30
|32
|Sonya Looney
|28
|33
|Rebecca Rush
|26
|34
|Lydia Tanner
|26
|35
|Meghan Korol
|25
|36
|Deidre York
|12
|37
|Linnea Koons
|22
|38
|Joele Guynup
|20
|39
|Andreanne Pichette
|20
|40
|Holly Liske
|18
|41
|Kari Studley
|17
|42
|Wan Lin Chang
|16
|43
|Anna Fortner
|15
|44
|Christina Betz
|14
|45
|Timari Pruis
|11
|46
|Philicia Marion
|11
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy