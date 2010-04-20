Wells leads men in US Pro XCT standings
Gould and Byberg tied for women's lead
Round two of the USA Pro XCT happened this past weekend at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Burry Stander (Specialized) and Georgia Gould (Luna) took the men's and women's cross country victories.
With two of the five US Pro XCT events complete, Todd Wells (Specialized) has maintained his lead in the elite men's standings with 255 points compared to the 250 amassed thus far by his nearest threat, Geoff Kabush (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain). In the elite women's standings, Gould and Lene Byberg (Specialized) are now tied for the lead, each with 270 points.
The US Pro XCT will continue on Saturday, May 29, with the Mellow Johnny's Classic in Dripping Springs, Texas.
US Pro XCT Standings after two rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|255
|pts
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|250
|3
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized)
|200
|4
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|145
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale
|142
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna
|270
|pts
|1
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized)
|270
|2
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|215
|3
|Pua Sawicki (USA) OkoleStuff.com
|210
|4
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|185
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Factory Racing
|80
|pts
|2
|Sho-Air/Specialized
|60
|3
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|40
|4
|Giant Bikes
|30
|5
|Luna Pro Team
|25
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy