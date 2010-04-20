Wells leads men in US Pro XCT standings

Image 1 of 3 Todd Wells (Specialized) off the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Lene Byberg (Specialized) descending (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) takes the victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Round two of the USA Pro XCT happened this past weekend at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Burry Stander (Specialized) and Georgia Gould (Luna) took the men's and women's cross country victories.

With two of the five US Pro XCT events complete, Todd Wells (Specialized) has maintained his lead in the elite men's standings with 255 points compared to the 250 amassed thus far by his nearest threat, Geoff Kabush (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain). In the elite women's standings, Gould and Lene Byberg (Specialized) are now tied for the lead, each with 270 points.

The US Pro XCT will continue on Saturday, May 29, with the Mellow Johnny's Classic in Dripping Springs, Texas.

US Pro XCT Standings after two rounds

Men's Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 255 pts 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 250 3 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized) 200 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 145 5 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale 142

Women's Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna 270 pts 1 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized) 270 2 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 215 3 Pua Sawicki (USA) OkoleStuff.com 210 4 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 185