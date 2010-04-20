Wells leads men in US Pro XCT standings

Trending

Image 1 of 3

Todd Wells (Specialized) off the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 3

Lene Byberg (Specialized) descending

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 3

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) takes the victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Round two of the USA Pro XCT happened this past weekend at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Burry Stander (Specialized) and Georgia Gould (Luna) took the men's and women's cross country victories.

With two of the five US Pro XCT events complete, Todd Wells (Specialized) has maintained his lead in the elite men's standings with 255 points compared to the 250 amassed thus far by his nearest threat, Geoff Kabush (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain). In the elite women's standings, Gould and Lene Byberg (Specialized) are now tied for the lead, each with 270 points.

The US Pro XCT will continue on Saturday, May 29, with the Mellow Johnny's Classic in Dripping Springs, Texas.

US Pro XCT Standings after two rounds

Men's Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized255pts
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain250
3Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized)200
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher145
5Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale142

Women's Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna270pts
1Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized)270
2Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher215
3Pua Sawicki (USA) OkoleStuff.com210
4Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher185

Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Factory Racing80pts
2Sho-Air/Specialized60
3Subaru-Gary Fisher40
4Giant Bikes30
5Luna Pro Team25