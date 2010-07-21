Wells, Gould crowned US Pro XCT overall champions

Image 1 of 2 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) has been unbeatable lately (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Todd Wells (Specialized) descends Cougar's Shadow Trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Earlier this month, the USA Cycling US Pro XCT series wrapped up at the fifth and final round of the series, the Sand Creek International Classic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

On the men's side, Todd Wells (Specialized) secured the overall series title with back-to-back podium finishes. He was third in that weekend's cross country race and won the short track race. Wells came into Colorado Springs 85 points ahead of Geoff Kabush (Maxxis) and cemented his series victory by winning both events he entered.

The women's competition was less climactic, as Georgia Gould (Luna) cemented her position atop the final podium with a clean sweep of the weekend's three events, beginning with the stage 1 time trial. Gould was 115 points ahead of Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) before Sand Creek, and finished with a 45-point margin.

Wells and Gould both followed up their Pro XCT series wins with victories June 17 in the cross country competitions at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Granby, Colorado.

The final, full US Pro XCT standings are below.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the Sand Creek International Classic.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 565 pts 2 Geoff Kabush 495 3 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski 470 4 Sam Schultz 395 5 Max Plaxton 310 6 Carl Decker 270 7 Burry Stander 200 8 Spencer Paxton 162 9 Ryan Trebon 161 10 Sid Taberlay 152 11 Ryan Woodall 151 12 Troy Wells 150 13 Derek Zandstra 145 14 Jeremiah Bishop 142 15 Barry Wicks 140 16 Benjamin Sonntag 127 17 Christoph Sauser 125 18 Russell Finsterwald 123 19 Roel Paulisson 120 20 Manuel Fumic 115 21 Colin Cares 90 22 Marco Fontana 90 23 Adam Morka 90 24 Bryan Alders 86 25 Chris Sheppard 85 26 Kris Sneddon 80 27 Michael Broderick 78 28 Andy Schultz 74 29 Adam Craig 71 30 Stephen Ettinger 69 31 Conrad Stoltz 65 32 Ignacio Torres 65 33 Travis Livermon 63 34 Dana Weber 62 35 Kalan Beisel 60 36 Raphael Gagne 60 37 Jason Sager 60 38 Eric Batty 55 39 Lachlan Norris 50 40 Robert Marion 47 41 Lucas Brusseau 45 42 Tristan Schouten 45 43 Aaron Elwell 43 44 Kevin Kane 41 45 Jonathan Page 40 46 Tristan Uhl 40 47 Travis Woodruff 40 48 Peter Glassford 39 49 Brady Kappius 35 50 Thomas Turner 35 51 Michael McCalla 34 52 Craig Richey 30 53 Rob Squire 30 54 Kerry Werner 30 55 Darrin Braun 22 56 Rotem Ishay 22 57 Mitchell Hoke 21 58 Matthew Beaton 20 59 Will Black 20 60 Greg Carpenter 20 61 Ken Onodera 20 62 Nate Whitman 17 63 Tad Elliott 16 64 Peter Ostroski 16 65 David Hanes 15 66 Simon Lalancette 15 67 Jack Hinkins 13 68 Blake Zumbrunner 13 69 Justin Lindine 12 70 Nathan Guerra 11 71 Max Knox 11 72 Vincent Lombardi 11 73 Joe Schneider 11 74 Sebastian Cadieux-Duval 10 75 Wesley Lamberson 10 76 Bryan Fawley 9 77 Scott Frederick 9 78 Stefan Widmer 9 79 Sean Babcock 8 80 Francis Morin 8 81 Rich Weis 8 82 Rick Wetherald 7 83 Macky Franklin 6 84 Jeff Herrara 6 85 Simon Jensen 6 86 Doug Johnson 6 87 Brian Matter 6 88 Alexander Grant 5 89 Brendan Moore 5 90 Len Zanni 5 91 Tinker Juarez 4 92 John Bennett 3 93 Sondre Norland 3 94 Will Patterson 3 95 Aaron Snyder 3 96 Jason Young 3 97 Matt Gordon 1 98 Bryan Mickiewicz 1