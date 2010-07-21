Trending

Wells, Gould crowned US Pro XCT overall champions

Full standings from US national cross country series

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) has been unbeatable lately

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) descends Cougar's Shadow Trail

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Earlier this month, the USA Cycling US Pro XCT series wrapped up at the fifth and final round of the series, the Sand Creek International Classic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

On the men's side, Todd Wells (Specialized) secured the overall series title with back-to-back podium finishes. He was third in that weekend's cross country race and won the short track race. Wells came into Colorado Springs 85 points ahead of Geoff Kabush (Maxxis) and cemented his series victory by winning both events he entered.

The women's competition was less climactic, as Georgia Gould (Luna) cemented her position atop the final podium with a clean sweep of the weekend's three events, beginning with the stage 1 time trial. Gould was 115 points ahead of Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) before Sand Creek, and finished with a 45-point margin.

Wells and Gould both followed up their Pro XCT series wins with victories June 17 in the cross country competitions at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Granby, Colorado.

The final, full US Pro XCT standings are below.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the Sand Creek International Classic.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells565pts
2Geoff Kabush495
3Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski470
4Sam Schultz395
5Max Plaxton310
6Carl Decker270
7Burry Stander200
8Spencer Paxton162
9Ryan Trebon161
10Sid Taberlay152
11Ryan Woodall151
12Troy Wells150
13Derek Zandstra145
14Jeremiah Bishop142
15Barry Wicks140
16Benjamin Sonntag127
17Christoph Sauser125
18Russell Finsterwald123
19Roel Paulisson120
20Manuel Fumic115
21Colin Cares90
22Marco Fontana90
23Adam Morka90
24Bryan Alders86
25Chris Sheppard85
26Kris Sneddon80
27Michael Broderick78
28Andy Schultz74
29Adam Craig71
30Stephen Ettinger69
31Conrad Stoltz65
32Ignacio Torres65
33Travis Livermon63
34Dana Weber62
35Kalan Beisel60
36Raphael Gagne60
37Jason Sager60
38Eric Batty55
39Lachlan Norris50
40Robert Marion47
41Lucas Brusseau45
42Tristan Schouten45
43Aaron Elwell43
44Kevin Kane41
45Jonathan Page40
46Tristan Uhl40
47Travis Woodruff40
48Peter Glassford39
49Brady Kappius35
50Thomas Turner35
51Michael McCalla34
52Craig Richey30
53Rob Squire30
54Kerry Werner30
55Darrin Braun22
56Rotem Ishay22
57Mitchell Hoke21
58Matthew Beaton20
59Will Black20
60Greg Carpenter20
61Ken Onodera20
62Nate Whitman17
63Tad Elliott16
64Peter Ostroski16
65David Hanes15
66Simon Lalancette15
67Jack Hinkins13
68Blake Zumbrunner13
69Justin Lindine12
70Nathan Guerra11
71Max Knox11
72Vincent Lombardi11
73Joe Schneider11
74Sebastian Cadieux-Duval10
75Wesley Lamberson10
76Bryan Fawley9
77Scott Frederick9
78Stefan Widmer9
79Sean Babcock8
80Francis Morin8
81Rich Weis8
82Rick Wetherald7
83Macky Franklin6
84Jeff Herrara6
85Simon Jensen6
86Doug Johnson6
87Brian Matter6
88Alexander Grant5
89Brendan Moore5
90Len Zanni5
91Tinker Juarez4
92John Bennett3
93Sondre Norland3
94Will Patterson3
95Aaron Snyder3
96Jason Young3
97Matt Gordon1
98Bryan Mickiewicz1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould580pts
2Willow Koerber535
3Heather Irmiger380
4Kelli Emmett335
5Pua Sawicki305
6Amy Dombroski290
7Lene Byberg270
8Aleksandra Mooradian248
9Chloe Forsman230
10Katherine Compton210
11Allison Mann200
12Katerina Nash187
13Sue Butler175
14Emily Batty170
15Amanda Carey155
16Judy Freeman139
17Krista Park136
18Catherine Pendrel135
19Amanda Sin130
20Mary McConneloug115
21Bryna Blanchard106
22Alice Pennington90
23Kimberly Flynn75
24Alison Powers75
25Melanie McQuaid70
26Jennifer Smith66
27Kathy Sherwin62
28Mical Dyck60
29Jenna Rinehart60
30Diedre York57
31Danae York53
32Anina Aaron50
33Christina Smith50
34Erin Disterheft47
35Nina Baum40
36Shae Rainer40
37Meghan Korol38
38Michelle Bellamy37
39Abby Strigel35
40Linnea Koons33
41Lizzy English30
42Lisa Hudson30
43Sonya Looney28
44Rebecca Rusch26
45Lydia Tanner26
46Rebecca Beaumont25
47Susan Stephens22
48Molly Throdahl22
49Joele Guynup20
50Andreanne Pichette20
51Holly Liske18
52Keri Studley17
53Wan Lin Chang16
54Anna Fortner15
55Christina Betz14
56Susan Juedes12
57Philicia Marion11
58Timari Pruis11