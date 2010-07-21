Wells, Gould crowned US Pro XCT overall champions
Full standings from US national cross country series
Earlier this month, the USA Cycling US Pro XCT series wrapped up at the fifth and final round of the series, the Sand Creek International Classic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
On the men's side, Todd Wells (Specialized) secured the overall series title with back-to-back podium finishes. He was third in that weekend's cross country race and won the short track race. Wells came into Colorado Springs 85 points ahead of Geoff Kabush (Maxxis) and cemented his series victory by winning both events he entered.
The women's competition was less climactic, as Georgia Gould (Luna) cemented her position atop the final podium with a clean sweep of the weekend's three events, beginning with the stage 1 time trial. Gould was 115 points ahead of Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) before Sand Creek, and finished with a 45-point margin.
Wells and Gould both followed up their Pro XCT series wins with victories June 17 in the cross country competitions at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Granby, Colorado.
The final, full US Pro XCT standings are below.
See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the Sand Creek International Classic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells
|565
|pts
|2
|Geoff Kabush
|495
|3
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
|470
|4
|Sam Schultz
|395
|5
|Max Plaxton
|310
|6
|Carl Decker
|270
|7
|Burry Stander
|200
|8
|Spencer Paxton
|162
|9
|Ryan Trebon
|161
|10
|Sid Taberlay
|152
|11
|Ryan Woodall
|151
|12
|Troy Wells
|150
|13
|Derek Zandstra
|145
|14
|Jeremiah Bishop
|142
|15
|Barry Wicks
|140
|16
|Benjamin Sonntag
|127
|17
|Christoph Sauser
|125
|18
|Russell Finsterwald
|123
|19
|Roel Paulisson
|120
|20
|Manuel Fumic
|115
|21
|Colin Cares
|90
|22
|Marco Fontana
|90
|23
|Adam Morka
|90
|24
|Bryan Alders
|86
|25
|Chris Sheppard
|85
|26
|Kris Sneddon
|80
|27
|Michael Broderick
|78
|28
|Andy Schultz
|74
|29
|Adam Craig
|71
|30
|Stephen Ettinger
|69
|31
|Conrad Stoltz
|65
|32
|Ignacio Torres
|65
|33
|Travis Livermon
|63
|34
|Dana Weber
|62
|35
|Kalan Beisel
|60
|36
|Raphael Gagne
|60
|37
|Jason Sager
|60
|38
|Eric Batty
|55
|39
|Lachlan Norris
|50
|40
|Robert Marion
|47
|41
|Lucas Brusseau
|45
|42
|Tristan Schouten
|45
|43
|Aaron Elwell
|43
|44
|Kevin Kane
|41
|45
|Jonathan Page
|40
|46
|Tristan Uhl
|40
|47
|Travis Woodruff
|40
|48
|Peter Glassford
|39
|49
|Brady Kappius
|35
|50
|Thomas Turner
|35
|51
|Michael McCalla
|34
|52
|Craig Richey
|30
|53
|Rob Squire
|30
|54
|Kerry Werner
|30
|55
|Darrin Braun
|22
|56
|Rotem Ishay
|22
|57
|Mitchell Hoke
|21
|58
|Matthew Beaton
|20
|59
|Will Black
|20
|60
|Greg Carpenter
|20
|61
|Ken Onodera
|20
|62
|Nate Whitman
|17
|63
|Tad Elliott
|16
|64
|Peter Ostroski
|16
|65
|David Hanes
|15
|66
|Simon Lalancette
|15
|67
|Jack Hinkins
|13
|68
|Blake Zumbrunner
|13
|69
|Justin Lindine
|12
|70
|Nathan Guerra
|11
|71
|Max Knox
|11
|72
|Vincent Lombardi
|11
|73
|Joe Schneider
|11
|74
|Sebastian Cadieux-Duval
|10
|75
|Wesley Lamberson
|10
|76
|Bryan Fawley
|9
|77
|Scott Frederick
|9
|78
|Stefan Widmer
|9
|79
|Sean Babcock
|8
|80
|Francis Morin
|8
|81
|Rich Weis
|8
|82
|Rick Wetherald
|7
|83
|Macky Franklin
|6
|84
|Jeff Herrara
|6
|85
|Simon Jensen
|6
|86
|Doug Johnson
|6
|87
|Brian Matter
|6
|88
|Alexander Grant
|5
|89
|Brendan Moore
|5
|90
|Len Zanni
|5
|91
|Tinker Juarez
|4
|92
|John Bennett
|3
|93
|Sondre Norland
|3
|94
|Will Patterson
|3
|95
|Aaron Snyder
|3
|96
|Jason Young
|3
|97
|Matt Gordon
|1
|98
|Bryan Mickiewicz
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould
|580
|pts
|2
|Willow Koerber
|535
|3
|Heather Irmiger
|380
|4
|Kelli Emmett
|335
|5
|Pua Sawicki
|305
|6
|Amy Dombroski
|290
|7
|Lene Byberg
|270
|8
|Aleksandra Mooradian
|248
|9
|Chloe Forsman
|230
|10
|Katherine Compton
|210
|11
|Allison Mann
|200
|12
|Katerina Nash
|187
|13
|Sue Butler
|175
|14
|Emily Batty
|170
|15
|Amanda Carey
|155
|16
|Judy Freeman
|139
|17
|Krista Park
|136
|18
|Catherine Pendrel
|135
|19
|Amanda Sin
|130
|20
|Mary McConneloug
|115
|21
|Bryna Blanchard
|106
|22
|Alice Pennington
|90
|23
|Kimberly Flynn
|75
|24
|Alison Powers
|75
|25
|Melanie McQuaid
|70
|26
|Jennifer Smith
|66
|27
|Kathy Sherwin
|62
|28
|Mical Dyck
|60
|29
|Jenna Rinehart
|60
|30
|Diedre York
|57
|31
|Danae York
|53
|32
|Anina Aaron
|50
|33
|Christina Smith
|50
|34
|Erin Disterheft
|47
|35
|Nina Baum
|40
|36
|Shae Rainer
|40
|37
|Meghan Korol
|38
|38
|Michelle Bellamy
|37
|39
|Abby Strigel
|35
|40
|Linnea Koons
|33
|41
|Lizzy English
|30
|42
|Lisa Hudson
|30
|43
|Sonya Looney
|28
|44
|Rebecca Rusch
|26
|45
|Lydia Tanner
|26
|46
|Rebecca Beaumont
|25
|47
|Susan Stephens
|22
|48
|Molly Throdahl
|22
|49
|Joele Guynup
|20
|50
|Andreanne Pichette
|20
|51
|Holly Liske
|18
|52
|Keri Studley
|17
|53
|Wan Lin Chang
|16
|54
|Anna Fortner
|15
|55
|Christina Betz
|14
|56
|Susan Juedes
|12
|57
|Philicia Marion
|11
|58
|Timari Pruis
|11
