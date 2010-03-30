Wells, Byberg ride to victory in US Pro XCT opener
Specialized riders lead cross country series standings after one round
The 2010 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) kicked off on Saturday with the US Cup in Fontana, California. With high winds and sand storms, the first of the Pro XCT's five UCI-inscripted events was heated as the world's top mountain bikers competed for valuable UCI points. With the first of five Pro XCT events complete, Todd Wells and Lene Byberg, both of Team Specialized, have taken the early leads.
Wells won the elite men's race ahead of Canadians Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) and Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Specialized). Australian Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) was fourth while USA Cycling Development Program alum Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher) rounded out the top five.
On the women's side of competition, Norwegian Byberg won her first big American race ahead of proven endurance racer Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com), who has switched her focus from endurance to cross country events this season in hopes of representing the US at the World Championships in Quebec in August. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) took third while Kelli Emmett (Giant) was fourth, and Allison Mann (Rock N Road) made her first national-level podium, taking fifth.
Standings are below. See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the weekend's cross country, super d and short track racing in Fontana.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|120
|pts
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|100
|3
|Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air-Specialized
|90
|4
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air-Specialized
|80
|5
|Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|75
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized
|120
|pts
|2
|Pua Sawicki (USA) OkoleStuff.com
|100
|3
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|90
|4
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant
|80
|5
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock N Road
|75
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy