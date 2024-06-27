'We'll see if it's possible to play for the win' – Tour de France debut goals for new Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie

'If it gets crazy, I might brake' says 22-year-old sprinter about his learning curve in his first Grand Tour

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) celebrates the gold medal and tri-coloured jersey as elite men's Belgian road race national champion (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie is not hiding that he is heading into the 2024 Tour de France with a lot to learn but the 22-year-old, who just received the confidence boost of a win at the Belgian Championships, will still be looking to see if he can accumulate results along with experience during his debut Grand Tour.

When the Lotto Dstny Tour team was announced on Monday, Sports Manager Kurt Van de Wouwer confirmed that even though De Lie and Maxim Van Gils were the two youngest riders named to the squad, they would be capable of capturing stage victories, but also pointed out that there was no pressure on the duo – specifically De Lie who has never raced at any Grand Tour before.

