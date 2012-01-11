Weir to lead fundraising ride for Bay Area cycling organizations

Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Fox Racing Shox) thinks riding Pennsylvania rocks is fun! (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Pro racer Mark Weir (WTB/Fox Racing Shox/Cannondale) will lead Dirt Roll III, an annual off-road Northern California High School Cycling League fundraising bicycle ride in Camp Tamarancho, Fairfax, on Sunday, February 5.

Dirt Roll III is produced by NorCal League and the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. California's mountain bike pioneers join racers and cycling enthusiasts in this no-drop ride on the Tamarancho Trail. Proceeds from the Dirt Roll support the ongoing advocacy work being conducted by both organizations, which includes creating lifelong cyclists and ongoing efforts to ensure that kids have safer roads and great trails.

Weir, whose infectious grin is a highlight of the Bay Area cycling scene, is also a key supporter of the Stafford Lake Bike Park project. When he's not winning cross country and downhill races like the Downieville Classic, he spends time riding his backyard pump track or with his son, Gustin "Gus" Bradley Weir.

"Not having the opportunity of organized cycling when I was in high school was a real bummer," said Weir. "For me, the discovery path that cycling could change my life was a solo mission. To have done that as part of a high school team would have been so much better. So I am honored to lead this ride, and to have this opportunity not only for myself but for the kids whose lives are being changed. So come on out and join us to support the future of our sport, we'll have a blast!"

Ride groups will be arranged according to ability level, so there will be a ride for every ability from pro to novice. All rides will start at Fair Anselm Plaza, 737 Center Blvd., Fairfax, California at 10:00 am (Sign-in opens at 9:00 am, with hot drinks and breakfast snacks served). The supported rides follow the Bay Area mountain bike trails in Camp Tamarancho.

Post ride, a tasty BBQ lunch will be provided in the courtyard below MCBC headquarters, which is also at 737 Center Blvd. Then it's time to watch the Superbowl on a big screen at Iron Springs Pub.

A fundraising minimum of $50 is required to join the ride, or $40 if lunch is not desired. Those that raise additional funds will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win some prizes. See www.norcalmtb.org or www.marinbike.org for details. To register, visit www.dirtroll.eventbrite.com/.