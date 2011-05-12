Weir and Moeschler team up for BC Bike Race

Image 1 of 2 Mark Weir (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 2 Jason Moeschler (Image credit: BC Bike)

Mark Weir and Jason Moeschler (Team WTB-Cannondale) have teamed up to take on the BC Bike Race mountain bike stage race on July 2-9 in Canada.

Both racers are widely known for their success at the Downieville Classic, also known as the All Mountain World Championships. In addition to being strong racers, they are renowned for their technical wizardry. In 2010, the pair competed in the French Enduro series and the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race.

"My quest to be more like a Canadian has been ongoing," said Weir. "This seemed to be a real fast way to imbed some Canadian skills and long enough to maybe get a hold of that real cool accent. I feel the Canuck way of life is for me."

"If this does not work, I may have to start tunneling my way under the border-setting the standard for underground singletrack and being the first to make a video of this cool sub-terrain style. Being original is being Canadian. If all fails, I'll just drink lots of beer. I am looking forward to this adventure."

"I remember asking Weir to go to this race when it started," said Moeschler, "saying that we needed to go because he was complaining about Downieville and how stressful it was to defend his title year after year..."

"So I said let's go do something different, let's go do BC Bike Race. He said, 'Oh no, I'm an endurance downhill racer. I don't do that kind of stuff.' Well something changed because now we're doing it and that's great news for me because all the riding I've ever done in Canada has always been amazing."

Moeschler said he was particularly looking forward to an epic week of riding while off work. "Please tell me there's no Wi-Fi at the campsite...," he said.

For more information on BC Bike Race, visit www.bcbikerace.com.