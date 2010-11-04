New stage and host town for BC Bike Race

Image 1 of 4 2011 BC Bike Race Route Map (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 4 Riding at the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 4 Tent city at the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 4 The BC Bike Race features plenty of singletrack (Image credit: BC Bike)

The BC Bike Race (BCBR) announced its 2011 route including a new stage and host town. 2011 will be the fifth edition of the week-long mountain bike stage race in British Columbia. The race will run from July 2 to 9.

Campbell River, a small resource based town on the East Coast, has never previously been included in the BC Bike Race, but it will debut next summer as the host of a new stage, which will start and finish on the waterfront, offering amazing Base Camp views and a true taste of the West Coast. The BC Bike Race offers something new, route-wise, with each edition of the race.

After participants register in North Vancouver, they'll head out for day one in Cumberland and day two in Campbell River, both on Vancouver Island, before moving over to the Sunshine Coast and back onto the tried and true route. Though days three through seven - featuring Powell River, Sechelt, Squamish and Whistler - will remain in the same towns as last year, each one will see a small tweak to its course, perhaps even a purpose built trail just for the BC Bike Race.





While the BCBR prides itself on being the singletrack epic that sets the bar for 'trail' racing, the event will offer a "Challenge" version for the second year, which sends racers out for half the distance.





Chris Sheppard and Melanie McQuaid won the men's and women's solo divisions in 2010. Duo division winners included Kris Sneddon & Barry Wicks (men), Alana Heise & Kate Aardal (women) and Geoff Kabush & Catharine Pendrel (mixed).

2011 BC Bike Race

July 2: Prologue - North Vancouver

July 3: Stage 1 - Cumberland

July 4: Stage 2 - Campbell River

July 5: Stage 3 - Powell River

July 6: Stage 4 - Earls Cove - Sechelt

July 7: Stage 5 - Sechelt - Langdale Ferry

July 8: Stage 6 - Squamish

July 9: Stage 7 - Whistler

See a video featuring the riding to be included in the Campbell River stage.