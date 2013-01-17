Wegelius backs Hesjedal to defend Giro
Garmin DS tells CNHD the Canadian’s form is “spotless”
With defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal publicly declaring his intention to target a Giro-Tour double this season, the Canadian has received strong backing from his Garmin-Sharp DS Charly Wegelius.
