Weening angry at Tour non-selection

Pieter Weening thinks that he should be riding the Tour de France and cannot understand Rabobank's decision to take the other reserve rider, Bram Tankink, instead.

Tankink will take the place of Laurens ten Dam, who was seriously injured in the Tour de Suisse.

“I am angry,” Weening told the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper. “They told me I may be frustrated. Frustrated? I could smash a two-metre thick wall.”

Weening said that directeur sportif Erik Dekker had last week led him to believe that he would ride the Tour. “They deceived me. I can't stand it. I assumed that I would go to the Tour.”

"The choice was very difficult and we were aware of that when we presented Weening and Tankink as reserves,” said technical director Erik Breukink. “Bram is just a little more versatile than Peter, just slightly more usable in all areas. But they were very close."