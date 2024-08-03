'We'd love to see Tom Pidcock against Remco Evenepoel at the Tour of Britain' - Organisers hope to entice Paris Olympians

By
published

Race director Rod Ellingworth working to secure big-name riders for British national tour

Remco Evenepoel in action at the Paris Olympics
Remco Evenepoel in action at the Paris Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rod Ellingworth, the new race director of the Tour of Britain, is hoping to convince Olympic gold medalists Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock to ride this year's race in early September. 

The British stage race has been revived by British Cycling after the previous organisers declared bankruptcy and even struggled to pay costs and prize money from recent editions of the race. Lloyds Bank has provided significant sponsorship for the race and British Cycling, with the men’s and women’s editions of the Tour of Britain considered a key part of a wider cycling strategy in Britain. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.