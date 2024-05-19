'We let Pog go and do his thing' - Geraint Thomas turns focus on fight for Giro d’Italia podium

'He's riding in a different world but I'm still the best of the rest' says Ineos leader after a defensive ride to Livigno

Geraint Thomas races towards the finish of stage 15 at Livigno alongside teammate Thymen Arensman and GC rival Dani Martínez
Geraint Thomas races towards the finish of stage 15 at Livigno alongside teammate Thymen Arensman and GC rival Dani Martínez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas admitted that Tadej Pogačar is riding a race apart at the Giro d'Italia, with the Welshman and his rivals locked in their own personal battle for the podium as the Slovenian picks which stages he wants to win, takes another big slice of the pie, leaving just crumbs for everyone.

Tadej Pogačar wanted to win in Livigno for personal reasons. He first came to the area as a junior and later revealed he first started dating his now partner Urška Žigart while they both trained here. Nobody could follow Pogačar when he surged away on the Passo di Foscagno and then he won alone, pointing to the sky and celebrating a big win.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.